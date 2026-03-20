Updated: Police Responding to Incident Near Brookland-CUA Metro

Image Courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Update, March 21: No stabbing occurred, MPD said. Initial information said that a person had been assaulted with a knife and resulted in a large response, but officers found that the dispute involved only a threat with a knife and cleared the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS is on scene of a reported stabbing near the Brookland-CUA Metro station.

The call went out around 11:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said the call was for someone with a knife and that no injuries have been confirmed so far. There is a police presence in the area of Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue as law enforcement investigates.