Updated: Police Responding to Incident Near Brookland-CUA Metro

cuatower March 20, 2026 0
1

Image Courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Update, March 21: No stabbing occurred, MPD said. Initial information said that a person had been assaulted with a knife and resulted in a large response, but officers found that the dispute involved only a threat with a knife and cleared the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS is on scene of a reported stabbing near the Brookland-CUA Metro station.

The call went out around 11:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said the call was for someone with a knife and that no injuries have been confirmed so far. There is a police presence in the area of Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue as law enforcement investigates.

More Stories

mullen

Upcoming SGA Resolution Addresses Mullen Library Safety Concerns

cuatower March 19, 2026 0
Unknown-1

CUA Denies Sponsoring Peter Thiel’s Controversial Antichrist Lectures

cuatower March 19, 2026 0
Unknown

Murder Case (2023) on Campus at Risk Due to Allegations of Police Misconduct 

cuatower March 19, 2026 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1

Updated: Police Responding to Incident Near Brookland-CUA Metro

cuatower March 20, 2026 0
mullen

Upcoming SGA Resolution Addresses Mullen Library Safety Concerns

cuatower March 19, 2026 0
Unknown-1

CUA Denies Sponsoring Peter Thiel’s Controversial Antichrist Lectures

cuatower March 19, 2026 0
Unknown

Murder Case (2023) on Campus at Risk Due to Allegations of Police Misconduct 

cuatower March 19, 2026 0
98O Acting Winners.JPG

One Battle After Another Sweeps the Winnings at the 98th Academy Awards

cuatower March 19, 2026 0