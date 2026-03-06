Person Fatally Struck by Train at Brookland CUA Metro

cuatower March 6, 2026 0
Person Fatally Struck by Train at Brookland CUA Metro

Images Courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

A person was hit and killed by a train at the Brookland CUA Metro station around 1 PM Friday.

DC Fire and EMS, Metro Transit Police, and Catholic University Department of Public Safety crews are on the scene after a person reportedly jumped in front of a train in the station. The station is currently closed, and there is a large law enforcement and fire department presence at the scene.

Crime scene investigators arrived on the scene a short while ago. Several witnesses said they were on the train and that they were not allowed to go near where the victim was reportedly hit.

A Metro official told The Tower that the person intentionally placed themselves in front of the train. A statement from Catholic University Emergency Management said that foul play was not suspected.

Metro trains are single-tracking between Rhode Island Ave. and Fort Totten. Metro said shuttle buses have been established at the following locations:

Brookland-CUA
Northbound: Bus Bay F – stop ID #1002163
Southbound: Bus Bay G – stop ID #1002961

Rhode Island Avenue
Bus Bay F – stop ID #1002959

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the 988 Help Line for assistance.

More Stories

noah-wyle-michael-b-jordan-seth-rogen-actor-awards-winners-030126-0c12a47b2b674ee59cefd1fe4cf9b5ad

Sinners and The Studio Take Home the Gold at 32nd Actor Awards

cuatower March 5, 2026 0
hurling 1

Catholic University Hurling Club Meets with Irish Foreign Minister

cuatower March 5, 2026 0
004-2

Scream 7 is Equal Parts Brilliant and Stupid 

cuatower March 5, 2026 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Person Fatally Struck by Train at Brookland CUA Metro

Person Fatally Struck by Train at Brookland CUA Metro

cuatower March 6, 2026 0
DC Court of Appeals

Court Strikes Down D.C. Cap on Gun Magazine Capacity

cuatower March 6, 2026 0
noah-wyle-michael-b-jordan-seth-rogen-actor-awards-winners-030126-0c12a47b2b674ee59cefd1fe4cf9b5ad

Sinners and The Studio Take Home the Gold at 32nd Actor Awards

cuatower March 5, 2026 0
019

Behind the Lens: An Inside Look at the VFX of Sinners

cuatower March 5, 2026 0
image

The Mount Rushmore of Classes to Fill CUA Gen-Ed Requirements

cuatower March 5, 2026 0