Person Fatally Struck by Train at Brookland CUA Metro

Images Courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

A person was hit and killed by a train at the Brookland CUA Metro station around 1 PM Friday.

DC Fire and EMS, Metro Transit Police, and Catholic University Department of Public Safety crews are on the scene after a person reportedly jumped in front of a train in the station. The station is currently closed, and there is a large law enforcement and fire department presence at the scene.

Crime scene investigators arrived on the scene a short while ago. Several witnesses said they were on the train and that they were not allowed to go near where the victim was reportedly hit.

A Metro official told The Tower that the person intentionally placed themselves in front of the train. A statement from Catholic University Emergency Management said that foul play was not suspected.

Metro trains are single-tracking between Rhode Island Ave. and Fort Totten. Metro said shuttle buses have been established at the following locations:

Brookland-CUA

Northbound: Bus Bay F – stop ID #1002163

Southbound: Bus Bay G – stop ID #1002961

Rhode Island Avenue

Bus Bay F – stop ID #1002959

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the 988 Help Line for assistance.