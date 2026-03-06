Peacemaker’s Scattershot Story is Offset by its Devoted Cast and Witty Humor

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

By Luis Zonenberg

As we continue to look back on the TV shows that came out last year, I wanted to re-examine one of the more critically acclaimed ones that still divided most audiences. None fit the bill better than Peacemaker, whose sophomore season marks the third major project released in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. The show was highly praised for its writing and superb performances, though many criticized the final episode. I feel it’s appropriate to re-examine it and see how well the season holds up as a whole.

The story focuses on Christopher Smith, aka “Peacemaker” (John Cena), auditioning for a spot in the Justice Gang in hopes of turning his life around. After botching the interview, he seeks solace from his friend, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), but when things become too intimate, she turns him down. Looking to escape reality, Chris gets high and takes a stroll through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber—QUC—when he discovers an alternate reality in which he is worshipped as a superhero.

Meanwhile, newly appointed A.R.G.U.S. director Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) is mourning the loss of his son, Rick Flagg Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), who Chris killed during the events of The Suicide Squad. After detecting a huge energy surge from Chris’s location, he appoints A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos (Steve Agee), an old friend of Chris, to monitor him and determine the origin of the surge. Fearing for his life, Chris flees into the other dimension as his friends work to bring him back and face off against Director Flagg before disaster strikes!

The story serves as a strong follow-up to the show’s first season, showcasing Gunn’s signature style in all its glory. His thumbprints are felt all over this show, with his trademark humor fitting more snugly here than in last year’s Superman film. His juvenile jokes lend themselves to the show’s quirky atmosphere in a charming way that really develops the characters. His writing continues to translate well into the TV format, allowing him to flesh out many of the characters while still advancing the story.

While the show starts off slow, its gradual pace builds upon each event in a way that feels logical and allows the audience to really immerse themselves in the environment. It truly starts rewarding the audience for their patience halfway through the show, with the third episode, “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” devoting most of its runtime to exploring an alternate universe through Chris’s perspective. The episode really expands the universe in a silly but still earnest manner that’s really refreshing.

The show’s momentum gradually builds until the fifth episode, “Back to the Suture,” where Chris finally confronts Harcourt about their relationship. The episode amps up the tension for many of the characters while not skimping on the action, making for a fantastic episode that ends on a chilling cliffhanger. The subsequent episodes continue to build off this, with Harcourt teaming up with Economos, as well as Chris’s close friends, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), to travel into the other dimension and find Chris.

This leads to easily the best episode, “Like a Keith in the Night,” which reveals this is an alternate reality where the Nazis actually won World War II! This created a dystopian society that imprisons any non-white individual, as well as those who oppose the government system. Not only was this a phenomenal twist, but it also creates a lot more tension for many of the characters as they search for Chris in this oppressive world. The twist, coupled with some fantastic action sequences, makes for a thoroughly enjoyable episode that many fans will appreciate.

Unfortunately, the season’s final episode, “Full Nelson,” is where things start to go downhill. Considering the fantastic twist and excellent character-driven story of the previous episodes, the final one feels more like an extended epilogue than an explosive finale that builds off the previous episodes. This particular episode feels more like a build-up for a pay-off that fans probably won’t get for years, especially since Gunn confirmed that it sets up the larger narrative of his sprawling DC Universe.

Gunn made a bold choice to have the finale serve as the starting point for his epic narrative, but I feel it doesn’t do justice to Peacemaker’s sophomore season. Because Gunn wrapped up the alternative universe plot so quickly, he drags out what should be a bittersweet epilogue to such painful lengths. Had Gunn split the seventh episode into two parts and condensed the final episode to a 10-minute sequence to add on to it, I feel most audiences would have enjoyed it more while still giving time to seed the conflict for future DC Universe stories.

Thankfully, what truly saves the show here is the phenomenal cast. John Cena easily gives the best performance of his career, balancing the lingering trauma and naïveté of his character with gusto! Danielle Brooks also does a great job of anchoring the show with her charming presence and endless optimism. Other supporting actors, such as Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, and Frank Grillo, are fully committed to the task at hand, making the show all the more enjoyable to watch.

The cinematography bears Gunn’s signature style, even if he wasn’t in the director’s chair a good portion of the season. The photography captures the epic grandeur of the landscapes and violent set-pieces while comfortably fitting within the TV format. From fast-paced action scenes to the more intimate character moments, the photography knew how to appropriately visualize each scene to a tee.

The VFX were also fantastic, with the CGI blending in almost seamlessly with the practical effects and real locations. The animation of Peacemaker’s pet eagle, Eagly, is still bewildering in its expressiveness and fluidity; it’s one of the most realistic-looking animals ever shown on-screen. There is also a good amount of makeup and prosthetics used for all sorts of bodily injuries and weird creatures that suit the exaggerated world of this show.

The show’s sophomore season still has a lot to admire, especially when it comes to its fresh take on the multiverse. Gunn has fun exploring the possibilities of another universe in a way that fuels the characters and their motivations. Even if its final episode leaves more to be desired, Peacemaker’s sophomore sports enough action and humor that should entertain any hardcore DC fan.

All episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five