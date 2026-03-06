DC Delicacies: Bread Bite Bakery 

Image Courtesy of Sam Bergstrom.

By Sam Bergstrom

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not reflect the views of The Tower.

On the gorgeous morning of March 1, I ventured out to the U Street Corridor, an area of DC I had yet to explore. As I wandered the beautifully painted neighborhood, I was on a mission to find a cozy breakfast destination. As tempted as I was to search for cafes on Google Maps, I stuck to the old fashioned method of walking around until I found a place that spoke to my heart. More than anything, I felt it was my duty to support a small business.

After coming up empty on multiple blocks, I moseyed for a while on 14th Street NW. I finally stumbled upon Bread Bite Bakery, lying adjacent to a vibrant purple, orange, and aqua Dominican mural (The Dominican Republic, not the order of priests) that read “Somos DR in DC.”

When I walked in, I felt immense warmth in the atmosphere—ask for cozy, and you shall receive cozy. Among the options on the aesthetically pleasing menu were bagels, omelets, sandwiches, and salads. Now, I’m very spoiled being from New Jersey, the bagel capital of the world, so I knew having a bagel—or bagel sandwhich—from this place was not going to live up to my naturally high standards. The same goes for omelets; New Jersey diners pump out some of the most intoxicating omelets in the U.S.A.

After a prudent examination of the menu, I was oh so close to asking for one of the enormous pastries displayed on their counter. However, one item on the menu kept seizing my attention. The Florentine: 2 Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Cheese. Served on a Croissant.

When I go to Garvey Hall for breakfast (if I can resist the temptation of the pancakes), my go-to is an omelette with spinach—a nice, simple, healthy option. Even though it is good ol’ reliable, I am starting to realize just how bland it can taste. So, I decided to see how this scrumptious sounding breakfast sandwich stacked up.

In terms of my beverage options, I could have had a smoothie, coffee, or tea. On this particular day, I was ready to sip down a hot cup of chai. When asked if I wanted spiced or vanilla, I couldn’t help but select vanilla. After all, I love the french vanilla coffee in Garvey, so why not see how this fared in comparison?

I had a couple different table options for seating, but I chose to plop myself down on a raised table near the window to gaze upon the DC streets. Almost right away, the hot vanilla chai arrived. A bit nitpicky, but the cup definitely felt a bit big considering it was a medium size; I was desperately hoping all that caffeine wouldn’t drive me into a frenzy. Anywho, that first sip feeling was thick and rich, hitting the spot big time. What I will say is the vanilla flavor overpowered the chai a bit much, as I experienced more of a milky taste than anything. Nonetheless, I am thankful for this drink, as it ever so slightly jolted me awake. It also got me amped for the breakfast sandwich, which was now ready to be devoured.

Image Courtesy of Sam Bergstrom.

The sandwich itself was quite picture-esque. A thick, fluffy croissant with a healthy balance of scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, and spinach sandwiched in between. That first bite feeling confirmed the illustrious blend of all three ingredients. The spinach was refreshing and not watery at all. The eggs were soft and nourishing, definitely more healthy tasting than a traditional fried egg found on a breakfast sandwich. I wish the cheese was a bit sharper, but it was still melted to perfection.

I’ve never been to Paris, but if I ever do go, this croissant is the bar I am setting for my expectations. My only complaint is that I wish it was bigger! Even though the croissant looks thick, it was light, smooth, and fluffy with that classic croissant sweetness. Unlike the store bought croissants, this one lacked flakiness and remained intact with the spinach, eggs, and cheese. As I ate, its bread decompressed to the form of a panini, boldening the taste of the ingredients inside while also providing a subtle compliment—absolutley textbook if you ask me.

Speaking of books, in between my bites and sips, I decided to read my free-reading book. With the delightful background music of the bakery and the ongoing conversations between the fellow customers behind me, I was given the perfect ambience for this experience. Every time I put my book down, I was ready to dive back into the sandwich, each bite satisfying me more than the last. Even though I was provided a plethora of napkins, I didn’t find myself relying on them too much; the sandwich thankfully lacked an excess of butter, grease, and oil.

If you’re ever in the U Street Corridor, are looking to share a quick bite with a friend, or desire a calm reading and eating experience, this place is definitely worth visiting. Next time I head in, I will be sure to try their sweet treats, because I am sure that is what they specialize in the most. The official address is 1616 14th Street NW; be sure to check it out!