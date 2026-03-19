D.C. Delicacies: The Harp 

Image Courtesy of Sam Bergstrom.

By Sam Bergstrom

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not reflect the views of The Tower.

As I sat doing homework in my dorm room on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, I suddenly felt spontaneous. I figured to get into the proper St. Paddy’s Day spirit, I should try out a local D.C. Irish Pub. So, I strolled for a bit off campus to grab a Brookland bite at The Harp because I heard great things about this place from others on campus. When I walked in, I could see why others admired it; the vibes were off the charts.

Before I get to the food, I feel obligated to praise the decor of the restaurant. Not only did Irish flags fill the walls, but a fair share of sports ones as well. Cork City Football Club, the Boston Celtics, and Notre Dame are some teams that stood out. They also have a plethora of posters, including one that reads “Straight Outta Belfast,” which I found hysterical. Along with a map of Ireland, there is a big, beautiful, and bright wooden D.C. flag in the dining area. Rather than red and white, the D.C. flag was illuminated with green and gold. And—of course—there is a lovely little harp resting above beige couches just along the front window of the pub.

The seating arrangement was nice and simple. Of course, it featured a bar with a wide array of seats. There were also multiple booths in the center of the dining area, and plenty of seating against the brick wall where families dined endearingly. The pub has its fair share of televisions, with three small ones above the bar, and three larger ones in the dining area. Unfortunately, they were not playing the Wizards-Warriors game (the Wizards are on a 10-game losing streak, so I can see why), so customers instead watched the World Baseball Classic and the Devils-Bruins game.

Now, let’s dive into the food. On my walk over to the Harp, I couldn’t help but think, I’m really craving a hearty cheeseburger. As I scoured the menu, the fish and chips looked like a fruitful option. However, I stuck with my heart and committed to The Harp Smashburger. This burger featured caramelized onions, rosemary garlic aioli, Irish cheddar cheese, pickles, challah, and—to my amusement—fat chips.

Image Courtesy of Sam Bergstrom.

I received my food in more than a timely manner, and it was quite the sight to behold. The burger looked juicy, with the onions and aioli oozing out of the sides. I know the menu said they would be fat, but I’ve never seen french fries that thick before in my life. While the British have regular-sized classy looking french fries, the Irish get more gritty with fries bigger than your fingers! Needless to say, I was excited for what was in store.

I dived in for my first bite, and it was an eruption of flavor. The strongest ingredient was without a doubt the caramelized onions, but I also enjoyed the garlic aioli and smoothly smashed beef. Even though they weren’t thick patties, there was no shortage of meticulously-cooked meat in this burger. As I got more to the center, the flavors of cheddar cheese and pickles soared across my taste buds. The pickles were definitely on the sweeter side, and the cheese was your standard cheddar.

The bun was soft and not too overbearing. Much like the croissant at Bread Bite Bakery, the bun looks thick, but it compresses very well into the burger. As you can see from the picture, it is a bit oily. Thankfully, the oil only hindered my hands, not the flavor. The french fries were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. As you can see from the picture, there was certainly no shortage of potatoes stuffed inside these bad boys.

When I ordered, the waiter asked if I wanted additional sauces, and the curry aioli stood out the most for me. I don’t know why, maybe I was intrigued that “curry” was featured on an Irish pub menu. When I received the sauce, I thought it looked a bit like deli mustard. When I dipped a fat fry into it, it tasted wonderfully tangy. But when I dipped the burger into the curry? That was the game changer. Considering this burger already had a healthy amount of garlic aioli, I thought the curry would be a bit much. It was an ambitious move, but it maximized the flavor in adding the perfect kick of spice.

I continued to devour this meal while serene Irish songs played in the background. I would be lying if I told you I was paying attention to the sports games on the TV’s; this burger had all my attention. After finishing up, I can certainly say that this meal satisfied my St. Paddy’s Day soul.

If you are a CUA student who feels the need to get off campus but don’t feel like taking public transportation, this twenty minute walk is well worth it. The Harp has an emphatic yet quaint atmosphere, friendly service, amazing decor, and fire food all around. Without a doubt, it is a hidden Irish gem that I feel lucky to have located, and I will definitely be back in the near future. Be sure to give it a visit at 3126 12th St NE!