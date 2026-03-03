College of Arts and Sciences to Host Town Hall Regarding Reorganization

Image courtesy of Catholic University of America

By Griffin Cappiello

As the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) considers further reorganization, Catholic University’s largest academic unit will host a town hall meeting to answer questions and address concerns. An email inviting students to attend the town hall was allegedly sent to all students in the affected programs last Friday, February 27; however, several students (including The Tower staff members) reported that they did not receive the email.

According to the email, obtained by The Tower from a university source, “A student town hall [will be held] Wednesday (March 4) from 1 to 2 p.m. in Pryz Great Room C to discuss several proposed administrative changes involving the Sociology, Criminology, Education, Economics, and Media Studies programs.”

Dean Seth Smith (Vice Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences), Dr. Sue Yeon Syn (Chair of the Department of Economics, Education, and Sociology), and Dr. Julia Young (Chair of the Department of Global Studies) will be present to address questions and concerns regarding proposed administrative changes.

Students are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s town hall to learn more and to make their voices heard.