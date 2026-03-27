Cardinal Sports Report: March 19 to March 25

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard and Catholic Athletics.

By Sam Bergstrom and Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Track and Field began their outdoor season at the Fred Hardy Invitational over the weekend. Freshman Tim Brown ran a 10:19.48 in the 3000-meter steeplechase, the fourth-best time in program history. Freshman Calvin Hernandez placed ninth out of fifty-two athletes in the 100 meters with a time of 11.09. The Catholic 4×400 relay team, made up of freshmen Drew Madden and Gabe Devaney and sophomores Peter Winter and Sean Owens, placed fourth out of sixteen teams. Sophomore Max Lindung finished third in the javelin with a throw of 48.24 meters. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, in the Seahawk Invitational.

Women’s Track and Field competed in the Fred Hardy Invitational over the weekend. Sophomore Kate Quashne recorded a new personal best in the triple jump with a distance of 10.25 meters, entering the record books with the third-best distance in program history. Freshman Maggie McNulty placed second and first among DIII athletes in the javelin with a throw of 31.22 meters. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, in the Seahawk Invitational.

Baseball faced Lycoming in a three-game weekend series, where the Cardinals took a 10-3 loss in Game 1. After nodding it up at 3-3 in the fourth inning, Lycoming corralled 7 unanswered runs for the rest of the contest. In Game 2, Catholic conquered the Warriors with a 6-1 win. Junior third baseman Jack Bateman had 2 hits for the game and drove in a key pair of runs. Freshman RHP Jack Dufficy earned his second career win, pitching five strong innings while striking out five batters. In Game 3, Lycoming salvaged the series win with an 11-0 Sunday shutout. The Cards collected just 2 hits in this contest compared to Lycoming’s 14.

On Wednesday, Catholic rebounded with a 4-1 win against Juniata. Senior outfielder Sammy Burman led off this game with a solo home run and delivered a 2 RBI double to right center in the eighth. Senior outfielder Jack Elwell and junior outfielder Lance Eilbacher each contributed RBI singles as well. Junior RHP Luke Cardman went 7 innings strong, allowing four hits while striking out four. Senior RHP Will Hanson secured his second save of the season, and lowered his ERA to 1.93 on the year, and the Cards improved to 12-8 on the season. Catholic will visit Susquehanna this weekend for a three-game conference clash.

Women’s Tennis hosted Stevens last Friday in their first home game of the spring season. Freshman Annie Nemoy and sophomore Shloka Tambat won in the number one doubles spot, but the Cardinals fell 7-0 to the Ducks. On Saturday, Catholic visited Wilkes for their first Landmark Conference matchup of the spring season. Junior Meaghan Laniewski and sophomore Ella Knox won in the number two doubles spot, and juniors Ava Niggemeier and Mairead O’Hara won in the three spot to secure the doubles point for the Cardinals. Nemoy, O’Hara, Laniewski, and freshman Marcela Peña won their singles matchups, and Catholic defeated the Colonels 5-2. On Wednesday, the Cardinals looked to pick up back-to-back victories as they took on Goucher. The Cards swept all three doubles matches, with Tambat and Nemoy winning in the one spot, Laniewski and Knox winning in the two spot, and Niggemeier and O’Hara winning in the three spot. Tambat, Nemoy, Laniewski, Niggemeier, and junior Ava Kaloustian all won their singles matchups, giving Catholic a 6-1 victory over the Gophers. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, at home against Moravian.

Softball dominated against Lycoming in their first road doubleheader of the season. In Game 1 of this series, Catholic clinched a 10-1 win. Senior shortstop Katie Scolese collected 3 RBI’s, including a two-run dinger in the second inning. Senior RHP Aubrynn Arcement pitched an efficient 5 innings, giving up five hits and one run. In Game 2, the Cardinals brought out the brooms with an 8-1 victory. Senior left fielder Olivia Stinchcomb picked up 4 RBI’s, including a monstrous homer to kick things off in the first inning. Junior catcher Katie McHugh had 3 RBI’s across both contests, and took home Landmark Conference Player of the Week after this series. For the week, McHugh went 7-for-12 with 3 triples and a home run. McHugh also leads the conference with 18 runs scored and 11 walks.

The Cardinals faced off against Messiah on Wednesday in another doubleheader. Despite home runs from Stinchcomb and Scolese, Catholic took a 6-5 loss in Game 1. After Catholic went up 5-3, the Falcons answered with three clutch runs in the seventh to go on top. In Game 2, Catholic bounced back with a convincing 8-0 win to split the series. In the first inning, Stinchcomb came through with a 2 RBI double, which was followed by a loud three-run homer by Scolese. Junior RHP Alex Pley pitched 6 innings of shutout softball, registered her third win of the year, and lowered her season ERA to 0.91. The Cards improved their record to 12-6 overall, and will next face Susquehanna for a Saturday afternoon home doubleheader.

Men’s Tennis went on the road to face off against Wilkes in a Landmark Conference matchup. The Cardinals earned the doubles point, sweeping all three games. Seniors Diego Romo and James Earwood won in the one spot, freshman Ian Arenas and sophomore Lorenzo Neri won in the two spot, and freshmen Flynn Hollinger and Jake Hershey won in the three spot. Neri, Romo, Hollinger, Arenas, and freshman Jay Harper all won their singles matchups, giving Catholic a 6-1 victory over the Colonels. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, at home against Moravian.

Women’s Lacrosse hosted Moravian in their first Landmark Conference matchup of the season. The Cardinals put up a dominant 20-4 victory over the Greyhounds, thanks to a stellar performance by junior Maggie Traynor. Traynor recorded 11 points, scoring 6 goals and assisting 5 more, and was named the Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week. Senior Izzy Fiore scored 3 goals and picked up 3 ground balls in an impressive performance of her own. On Wednesday, Catholic looked to capitalize on their momentum as they hosted Goucher, and the Cardinals came away with a huge 20-3 win over the Gophers. Senior Lindsay Sawyer and sophomore Henley Bredemann scored 4 goals apiece, with Bredemann also assisting 3. Traynor recorded 4 assists, and Fiore scored 3 and assisted 1. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, on the road against Wilkes.

Men’s Lacrosse went on the road to face off against Moravian to open Landmark Conference play. The Cardinals came away with a big 21-9 win over the Greyhounds. Sophomore Ryan Carickhoff led the team with 4 goals and 3 assists, while senior Steven Dezelic scored 3 and assisted 2. On Wednesday, Catholic continued their road trip as they took on Goucher. Freshman Burke Healy’s 5 goals led the way to a 16-7 Catholic win over the Gophers. Dezelic scored 3 to record his fourth consecutive hat-trick, while Carickhoff and sophomore Alejandro Masferrer each scored 2 and assisted 1. Juniors Jack Suchanek and Connor Baia dominated faceoffs, going 9 for 11 with 8 ground balls and 14 for 15 with 9 ground balls, respectively. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, March 28, at home against Wilkes.



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