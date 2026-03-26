26 for 2026: Picking the USMNT’s World Cup Roster

Image courtesy of ESPN.

By Griffin Cappiello

With less than 100 days remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) is getting ready to take on the first World Cup on home soil in 32 years. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is preparing to select his 26-man roster for the tournament, so here are my picks for who makes the cut (and who misses out).

Image courtesy of Hudson River Blue.

Goalkeepers (3)

Matt Freese (New York City FC) – Freese has established himself as the USMNT’s number one option in goal, and barring a significant injury, I don’t see that changing any time soon. Expect to see him in net this summer.

Matt Turner (New England Revolution on loan from Lyon) – Poor Matt Turner. His big move to Europe turned out to be a bust, and his move back stateside was too late for him to really be in contention to wrestle the number one spot away from Freese. He’s a quality backup option, though, and I expect him to make the final roster.

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) – This is one of those “Well, they have to pick someone” choices. While it would be nice to see FC Barcelona’s Diego Kochen get some World Cup experience (even if it is on the bench), I think it’s much more likely for Pochettino to select someone like Schulte, who is getting regular playing time at his club and already has a few caps for the USMNT.

Image courtesy of goal.com.

Center Backs (5)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) – Richards is one of the only USMNT players that I think is a 100% lock to make the final roster. He has been an absolute rock at the back for Crystal Palace, an instrumental part of their FA Cup-winning side last season. Richards was named the US Soccer Male Player of the Year in 2025, and he is in incredible form going into his first World Cup after missing the 2022 tournament with a hamstring injury.

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse) – McKenzie is one of the more underrated players in the picture for the USMNT. He has solidified himself as a starter at Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 and has quietly done the same for the USMNT. He and Richards share a strong bond on and off the field, so expect to see McKenzie slotting in next to him at the center back spot this summer.

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) – Tim Ream has had a long and storied career for club and country. Now, the 38-year-old center back seems to be on his last legs. His pace (or lack thereof) is a concern, but the experience and clarity that he brings to the table is undeniable. He’ll be on the roster – the real question is whether or not he will start.

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) – Prior to the 2022 World Cup, Robinson was widely seen as a lock to start on the back line for the USMNT. A torn Achilles tendon prevented him from making the World Cup roster, but he is back in the picture for this summer’s edition of the tournament. He may no longer be a guaranteed starter, but he does bring enough quality at the back to compete for a starting job.

Auston Trusty (Celtic) – This last center back spot is tricky. Online fans of the USMNT are desperate to see FC Augsburg youngster Noahkai Banks suit up for the red, white, and blue, but if Pochettino’s March roster is any indication, it seems unlikely that Banks will be on the roster come this summer. A player like Auston Trusty, who was called up for the upcoming USMNT camp, may end up in this spot – he’s reliable and can get the job done, but most likely won’t be starting at the World Cup.

Image courtesy of goal.com.

Fullbacks (4)

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham) – When healthy, Jedi has been one of the best left backs in the English Premier League. Unfortunately, health has been a concern in the past year – a recurring knee injury caused him to miss time for Fulham throughout the season. If Jedi can stay healthy, he will be one of the USMNT’s star players in the World Cup.

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven) – Injury concerns seem to be a recurring theme among American outside backs. Dest picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month, causing him to miss out on the upcoming USMNT games during next week’s international break. He will miss time for PSV in the Dutch Eredivisie, but he hopes to return for the end of the season. Even if health is a concern, Dest should make the final roster for the USMNT – he is too skillful with the ball at his feet to miss out.

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) – Arfsten is one of Poch’s guys. USMNT fanboys on Twitter (or X or whatever you want to call it) were hating on him when he first got called up, but they’ve begun to change their tune (as per usual). Arfsten is so skillful going forward, but he does have some concerns defensively. He is a very reliable option if Jedi Robinson or Sergiño Dest aren’t fully fit come this summer.

Alex Freeman (Villarreal) – Freeman is another one of Poch’s favorites. His recent transfer from Orlando City SC to Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga means he hasn’t been playing as often as he was in Major League Soccer, but he is certainly talented enough to make the final roster. He has the added bonus of being able to put in a shift at center back if need be. (Fun fact – his dad won a Super Bowl with the Packers!)

Image courtesy of Westchester FC.

Central Midfielders (6)

Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth) – After captaining the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup, Tyler Adams has become a key player for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. He does have some injury concerns, but he is the definition of a player who has that dog in him. He brings a scrappy energy to the table that reminds me of the USMNT players of old. He’s one of my favorite players in the picture, and I’d certainly pick him to captain the side again this summer.

Weston McKennie (Juventus) – Weston McKennie might be the only person to start one leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout round as a left back and the next leg as a center forward. Pochettino literally said that “Juventus is Weston McKennie plus ten players,” so obviously, that means he’ll be starting as a center midfielder for the USMNT this summer.

Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid) – Johnny is in a weird situation. He is undeniably a good player – he is regularly starting for Atlético Madrid in La Liga and performing well. Unfortunately for him, whenever he represents the USMNT, he just can’t get it together. He’ll most likely make the final roster, but unless he has an outstanding March window, I can’t really envision a scenario in which he gets a ton of playing time this summer.

Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) – Tessmann is a high-quality player who is kind of going under the radar. He regularly plays for Lyon in Ligue 1 and has made more USMNT appearances in the Pochettino era than he has in the past. He has excellent vision and is an impeccable passer, and I’ve heard whispers that he can also slot in as a center back if he needs to, so I expect him to make some appearances at the World Cup this summer. (Fun fact – his godfather is Clemson football coach Dabo Sweeney!)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps) – Berhalter has come into the picture for the USMNT after his father, Gregg, was ousted as the head coach. Pochettino really likes him, so his chances of making the World Cup roster are high. He has a very high work rate, and he can take set pieces rather well, so he will likely contribute solid minutes at this summer’s tournament.

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) – Much to the dismay of online USMNT fanboys, Pochettino, like Gregg Berhalter before him, seems to be a fan of Cristian Roldan. Roldan has quietly established himself as one of the top midfielders in MLS, and it seems likely that the 30-year-old will be going to his second straight World Cup.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

Attacking Midfielders (5)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) – He’s Captain America – he’s going to make the roster. He leads AC Milan in combined goals and assists across all competitions. He is in the form of his life, so the 27-year-old will be expected to put up some big performances in the World Cup.

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) – Tillman is another one of Poch’s guys. He played his way into a starting spot at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and after a big move from PSV to Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, he is poised to play a big role this summer.

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) – Back in the Premier League with Leeds, Aaronson is having an incredible season. He is tied for second in goals scored across all competitions for the club, and the Leeds fans are loving him. His work rate is incredible, and even if he may not start for the USMNT this summer, his energy off the bench will be a nightmare for opposing teams.

Timothy Weah (Marseille) – Tim Weah is one of the players who is hurt the most by Pochettino’s new tactical system for the USMNT. Since the team no longer utilizes true wingers, Weah has not played as much as he has in the past. He does have the ability to play wingback (he has done so at the club level), and he can put in a shift as an attacking midfielder or a forward, so he’ll still make the roster, but it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll see significant time on the field.

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) – This is probably one of the more controversial selections that Pochettino has to make. He clearly loves Diego Luna and the energy he brings to the team, but Gio Reyna (and his online fanboys) will be very upset if Luna makes the final squad over him. Reyna is undeniably a skilled player, but he simply does not play at the club level, no matter what team he is on or who his coach is. In my eyes, going with a guy like Luna is the smart option – he’ll come off the bench and make an impact. Reyna may be good, but his potential doesn’t matter; at some point, the excuses have to stop, and he needs to perform.

Image courtesy of FOX Sports.

Forwards (3)

Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) – Since he committed to the USMNT in 2023, he has been the clear number one option up top. He is playing – and scoring – for Monaco in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League. He is in excellent form going into the World Cup, so expect some strong performances from the forward.

Haji Wright (Coventry City) – Haji Wright is taking the EFL Championship by storm. Coventry is sitting on top of the table, and he is second in the league in goals scored. He is in incredible form and absolutely deserves to make his second straight World Cup. It definitely doesn’t hurt that he was one of the USMNT’s three goal scorers in the 2022 World Cup.

Patrick Agyemang (Derby County) – Much to the dismay of his many haters, Patrick Agyemang is having a great season after his big move to Derby County in the EFL Championship. He is getting consistent minutes up top and is scoring regularly. His biggest advantage going into this summer’s World Cup is his physicality – no other USMNT striker is as big and physically strong as he is, so he brings a unique playstyle to the table. He likely won’t start, but his size is such an advantage that I think Pochettino has to bring him to the World Cup. Unfortunately, his selection will likely come at the expense of Ricardo Pepi, who will most likely miss the World Cup for the second straight year, despite being in great form.