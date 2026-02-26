Image Courtesy of Adobe Stock

By Alexandra Berrick

Editor’s Note: Poems used to be often included in the Quill section in the past, and I am more than excited to start bringing them back with this wonderful piece by Alexandra! If you have any poems you would like to submit to the Quill section, please reach out to me at mcguiretb@cua.edu.

I thought you cared as much as I did.

What a terrible thing—

differing expectations,

one accepting hesitations,

another excepting condemnations.

That’s the funny thing

about trust; you never know

if one was

until it wasn’t.

Rinse, delete,

let the cycle complete.

Let the cycle repeat,

let it deplete the stores of love

you hold in your heart.

Don’t start,

don’t go too fast,

the last thing you want

is a withered, once-one heart.

I thought you cared as much as I did.

I didn’t need to win,

I just needed you to listen,

to tell me

we were okay.

That the person I thought to be

my lifelong bestie

was not dumping me

that day.

But oh, it wasn’t so.

Hearts will break,

I’m scared to say

no one too strong,

no citizen trained,

no soldier, nor saint

can escape the indelible fate

of incompetence, evil,

resistance, insistence in

a share of what would have been

a work of art, a masterpiece,

but is just a piece

of my wounded soul.

I thought you cared as much as I did.

The friendships I’ve lost

that I’ve made along the way.

For some I’m grate-

ful for its finish. Others,

confused, refuse

to face the sad truth:

They would never care as much as I did.

Now I lie awake,

ashamed, sanity in reins,

impulses unchained,

anger unrestrained,

trying to make sense of

the promise I used to make.

The promise to myself

I had made:

No matter how many pains

of love I suffer from,

never let my heart become

so jaded as to break

completely, collapse

totally, know nothing if not

the ones we love

are the ones

who tend to kill us.

They left nothing but

the remnants of

a girl who used to love

in their wake.

I prayed that things

would stay the same,

but it wasn’t so.

Not anymore, anyway.



The prophecy foretold

and myself to blame,

may my cautionary tale

make me finally change.

And may the promise

to which I’d cleave

at long last

rest in peace.