Image courtesy of Luis Zonenberg

By Luis Zonenberg

With every Super Bowl that airs, there is a plethora of commercials that people tune in to watch and enjoy. While this year’s Super Bowl may have been rather lackluster with its lineup, I do feel there were some noteworthy commercials worth highlighting. I decided to look back on as many as I could in order to compile what I feel were the most mediocre from such a terrible lineup. There are some noticeable gems hiding beneath the sand, so let’s not waste any time and take a closer look at them.

5. Uber Eats – Hungry for the Truth

The simple pairing of Mathew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper is already more than enough to make this ad jump into the Top 5 right off the bat. The commercial features the two actors discussing what makes the Super Bowl great: the sport or the food? McConaughey’s charismatic charm is wonderfully offset by Cooper’s gruff but candid demeanor. It’s a simple commercial elevated by the wonderful pairing of its co-stars.

4. XFinity – Jurassic Park… Works?

Ever wonder what it would be like if Jurassic Park actually was a success and opened up to the public? Perhaps Jurassic World might have tapped into that aspect, but I doubt they covered the power of Xfinity here. This is a short but nostalgia-fueled commercial that reunites Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as they reprise their roles from the original 1993 film. The little easter eggs, coupled with the tongue-in-cheek attitude, make this a cute little send-up while still getting the advertising across for the product.

3. Pepsi – Coca-Cola Polar Bear Switches Sides

This was a downright genius ad, which features the famous Coca-Cola polar bear trying out a new flavor of Pepsi. This Taika Waititi-directed ad knocks it out of the park with what little screen time it has. It takes an already funny idea and drags it on without ever feeling tiring. From the polar bear going to therapy to seeing others enjoy Pepsi through a stained-glass window, there are plenty of good laughs to have here. Add in a hilarious tribute to the Coldplay “kiss cam” incident, and you have a certified win here!

2. LAYS – Last Harvest

There are usually one or two Super Bowl ads that tug at your heartstrings, and this is no different. The ad focuses on a potato farmer embarking on one last harvest with his now grown-up daughter. The endearing flashbacks show the farmer teaching his little daughter how to harvest the potatoes as they walk around the farm. Add in a heartwarming ending of the two sharing a bag of LAYS potato chips, and you have a quaint ad that will certainly warm your heart by the end.

Honorable Mentions: Bud Light Keg, The ULTRA Instructor, & America Needs Neighbors Like You.

1. Pringles – Love at First Bite ft. Sabrina Carpenter

By far the best commercial had to go to Pringles, who continue to produce such quality ads for the Super Bowl. Having someone fall for a man composed entirely of Pringles is already hilarious enough. The addition of having that person be Sabrina Carpenter, though, makes it all the more hilarious and entertaining to watch! From having a romantic dinner to going on a romantic car ride, there is no shortage of jokes that will tickle your funny bone. But what really makes it is the ending, when Carpenter mistakes the oncoming paparazzi for her when they begin to attack her beloved “Pringeleo”. Having her weep as she eats off his remains is more than enough for me to recommend this ad for anyone in need of a good laugh.

Be sure to tune in for more commercials like these at Super Bowl LXI, which will be televised on ABC and ESPN on February 14, 2027.