The Best and the Worst of the 2026 MLS Jersey Releases

Image courtesy of ESPN.

By Griffin Cappiello

As the beginning of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season inches closer and closer, Adidas released new kits for each of the 30 teams in the league. Teams wear jerseys on a two-year cycle, meaning they will keep one jersey from last season and wear the new kits for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

With the release of the new kits, it seems appropriate to highlight both the highs and the lows of what MLS clubs will wear on the pitch this upcoming season. Here are my top five favorite (and least favorite) new kits.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#5 Worst – Nashville SC’s Reverb Kit

To be honest, this is more of a nitpicky choice. The kits from this cycle were – for the most part – fairly good. If I’m forced to pick a fifth-least favorite (and I am forcing myself to do this), I suppose Nashville’s is a bit lacking in the creativity department; they certainly played it safe with this kit. I’m never a fan of the club badge and the Adidas logo in the center of the jersey, so it loses points for that too, but really, Nashville fans can’t be too upset with this kit.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#5 Best – LA Galaxy’s VeloCITY Kit

There were many good kits that could have slotted into this spot, but for me, the Galaxy take the cake. Sure, I may be a bit biased towards my team, but the MLS originals bringing back the sash creates a clean, crisp look that alludes to the kit the club wore back in 2015. Call it nostalgia, but I’m excited to get my hands on this one. The six stars above the crest are a great touch, too.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#4 Worst – Colorado Rapids’ Colorful Colorado Kit

I didn’t have much of an issue with this kit until I found out that it will be the Rapids’ primary kit. Ditching the burgundy is a terrible idea in my book – the Rapids typically have one of the more iconic home kits in the league, and switching up to an all-black look loses part of the team’s identity. Also, the Colorful Colorado Kit? Really? There’s barely a drop of color on this thing!

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#4 Best – RBNY’s Rooted Kit

The Red Bulls always know how to have fun with a kit, and this one is no exception. The red on black is a clean look, and the pattern is super cool. Sure, it might be a bit similar to some of their past kits, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Red Bulls nailed this one.



Image courtesy of ESPN.

#3 Worst – Inter Miami’s 2026 Away Kit

Meh. There’s really not much more to say about this one. It’s just plain boring. No fun colors, no unique pattern, not even a real name. But it’s Inter Messi – oh, I mean Inter Miami – so I can’t wait for it to fly off the shelves!

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#3 Best – San Jose Earthquakes’ Dead Kit

The Quakes continue their pattern of music-inspired kits, and this one is so much fun. The tie-dye pattern is so unique, and this jersey pairs well with last year’s Headliner Kit. San Jose legitimately might have one of the best kit combos in the league, so major props to them.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#2 Worst – SDFC’s Unprecedented Unity Kit

SDFC can finally ditch the copy-and-paste expansion club starter kit, but what they’re replacing it with is… strangely Cincinnati-esque? I’ll be honest, I genuinely thought this was an FC Cincinnati kit when I first saw it, so I’m not totally sure how “unprecedented” this kit is. I really don’t get San Diego from this jersey – they could have done so much better.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#2 Best – Philadelphia Union’s 1776 Kit

The more I look at this one, the more I love it. The pattern is so creative, and every little detail is amazing. I know some people think it has a lot going on, but that’s not an issue for me. This is the perfect kit to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in the city of its birth. Bonus points for having Ben Franklin.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#1 Worst – St. Louis CITY’s Tina Kit

This one is a swing and a miss for me. The worst part is that I see the vision so clearly, but the execution really falls short. Music-inspired kits usually turn out really well, but Tina Turner deserves so much better than this. The pattern looks weird, and I really don’t think the color will come out well on the pitch. Better luck next time, St. Louis.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

#1 Best – New England Revolution’s Independence Day Kit

It’s not very often that the Revs end up as number one, but this kit is a real winner. Having fireworks explode out from the badge is such a creative decision, and the execution is 10 out of 10. I’m excited to see this one out on the pitch.