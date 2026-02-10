SGA Recap: New Appointments for Senators and Treasury Board

By Lillian Murphy

The Student Government Association (SGA) met on Tuesday, February 3, after rescheduling due to weather conditions. The meeting was unusually short, running for only 14 minutes with only 2 items on the agenda. The first was the confirmation and swearing in of 3 new senators: Anthony Ozag ‘26, Finn Butler ‘27, and Annie Munn ‘27. The second was the confirmation of a new Treasury Board Director, Mollie Murray ‘27.

The meeting began with multiple members of the Treasury Board addressing the Senate in support of junior accounting major Mollie Murray’s nomination. Murray herself addressed the SGA, stating that she is grateful for both the opportunity to work with the Treasury Board this semester, as well as for the SGA’s support of her confirmation.

Following public comments, the SGA proceeded to the confirmation of the new senators. Anthony Ozog will be representing the Class of 2026, taking over for Senator Bennett Bert, who graduated last semester, leaving the spot vacant. Ozog is a mathematics major with a minor in data analytics. Finn Butler will serve as a senator of the Busch School of Business and is a junior finance & operations management major with a minor in global studies. Annie Munn, a junior nursing student, will serve as a senator for the Conway School of Nursing.

SGA President Michael Kish was absent from the meeting due to class conflicts. However, he sent senior marketing major Max Morris, the Executive Cabinet Chief of Staff, to represent him with the message: “I want to express my utmost faith in and excitement for new senators Finn, Annie, and Anthony. We thank them for their service and look forward to seeing all the great things they can accomplish this semester.”

Kish also gave a date for the executive election, which will open on April 7, as well as updates on the progress of the MetroU Pass that is expected to be available to students by the 2027 school year.

After a unanimous vote to confirm Ozag, Senator Jack Hermes took the floor, requesting unanimous consent for the remaining two nominations. With no objections raised, Butler and Munn were confirmed as well. The senators were sworn in immediately after.

SGA proceeded to once again give unanimous consent to approve the confirmation of junior Accounting major Mollie Murray as Treasury Board Director.

At this time, following short comments from Vice President Moskowski, senators were given the opportunity to address the SGA. Senators Austin Janssen, Felipe Avila, and Jack Hermes took to the floor to update the Senate on projects they plan to bring to the SGA’s attention later in the semester. Notable projects include Avila’s plan to have the SGA more directly involved in any revision to the University’s web interface following the administration’s banning and unblocking of Reddit and Senator Hermes’ plan to bring a color printer to Mullen Library.

The next SGA meeting is scheduled for February 16, 2026.