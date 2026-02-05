Seth Rogen’s The Studio Offers a Wildly Entertaining Look Under Hollywood’s Curtain

Image Courtesy of Apple TV

By Luis Zonenberg

After ruminating on how some TV shows proved to be polarizing for many last year, I decided to take a look at how one could win over just as many people. The show is none other than Seth Rogen’s highly acclaimed comedy series, The Studio. The show pokes fun at the modern Hollywood system, satirizing the obsessive nature of film producers and the lengths they’ll go to climb up the ladder in the workplace. Considering all the awards the series has garnered, I wanted to look back at the show and see if it was really worth all the hype.

The series focuses on studio executive Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), who campaigns for artistic integrity in an increasingly IP-based industry. It seems like he gets a real chance when he gets promoted to Studio Head after his mentor, Patty Leigh (Catherine O’Hara), is fired at the behest of CEO Griffin Mill (Bryan Cranston). However, the new job proves to be increasingly difficult as Mill stipulates various movies Remick has to develop, including one based on the Kool-Aid Man. Trying to juggle artistry-driven films with meaningless cash grabs, Remick does his best to champion a better Hollywood today.

Right off the bat, both the best and worst aspects of the show are how it portrays the Hollywood system. It absolutely nails the greed and corruption lying in the offices of various film studios while simultaneously having fun at its expense. It shows an expert knowledge of what happens behind the scenes, really immersing the audience in the characters’ chaotic workplace environment. Rogen’s expert knowledge and experience with the industry as an actor shine through here.

However, the flip side of the show’s satirical nature shows that sometimes it is too smart for its own good. Many cinephiles and film geeks will understand the typical lingo and various references to on-set protocol, but this might prove to be distracting for a typical TV viewer. Those unfamiliar with the technical aspects of filmmaking might find themselves struggling to keep up with the pacing. Yet, the show feels quite content in catering to its cinephile audience and throws bullseyes with every dart for those who understand.

The comedy might be polarizing for some audiences, with the raunchy nature and constant swearing being more than enough to turn some viewers away. Strangely, I found it worked here given the more satirical nature of the show. The jokes emphasize the turmoil behind any film production, showing the chaotic nature of coordinating with various writers and directors to ensure they meet a hard deadline. Given the series’s edgy work environment, I found the comedy really suited the tone quite well.

The cast does an excellent job here; each actor has great comedic timing. Seth Rogen proves to be a capable lead, grounded in his love for film while also letting his more anxious side get the better of him. Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders work wonderfully off Rogen, with all three having great chemistry together as they work to ensure every film is progressing as it should. Catherine O’Hara proves to be a delight here as Patty Leigh, with her snarky nature and sly wit, beautifully contrasting her other cast members.

The cinematography was also incredible to behold, employing a series of “oners” that quite simply took my breath away. Using a variety of long takes made the series feel more immersive and nerve-wracking than I thought possible. There is one scene in particular that really fueled both the comedy and tension all at once, with the photography brilliantly following the characters as they bicker amidst an incredible on-set catastrophe they accidentally caused in the process.

The editing here does wonders to keep the show as fast-paced as possible. While the photography was certainly gorgeous in its own right, it would not have been possible without the brilliant editing employed to make it feel as nerve-wracking as possible. The show features some of the best editing for a series in recent memory, even to the extent of amplifying the style of the photography to a whole new level! The editing beautifully complements the visual style in a way that fuels the tension and comedy.

Given the show’s niche subject matter and absurd humor, I was impressed with how expertly crafted it was from start to finish. The series is very episodic, with a loose arc tying them all together in the last two episodes. With each episode averaging around 30-40 minutes, it makes the show an easy binge, with the expert pacing only making it all the more memorable. While having fun at Hollywood’s expense, Seth Rogen’s The Studio is as visually grand as it is hilarious to watch!

All episodes of The Studio are now streaming on Apple TV.

Rating: ★★★★☆