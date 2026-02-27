Escalation with Iran

Photo Courtesy of Los Angeles Times



By Olivia Sobkowicz

During the last week, the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran have once again been discussing a deal that would ensure that Iran limits its potential for nuclear power. As an agreement has yet to be reached, Trump has stated that a strike on Iran could be imminent. U.S. military forces are already in position to take action.

On Tuesday, February 17, negotiators from Iran and the U.S. met in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. Following the United States’ withdrawal from a 2014 nuclear deal, Iran began enriching their uranium up to 60%. This increase is a concern to the Trump administration, as this is a power source that fuels both nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. According to Reuters, some small terms have been agreed upon, and progress was made, but there are many issues on which neither side agrees.

President Trump came forward and stated, “We’re either going to get a deal or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.” He has made it clear that the Iranian government has about 10 to 15 days to come up with a reasonable deal before a possible strike on the nation. The White House has said that Trump hopes for diplomacy but that, if needed, there will be an attack.

United States military forces have slowly been making their way to the Middle East and, as of Saturday, are ready for any potential strikes that are ordered. The amount of military forces in the area is now higher than it was in 2003 when the U.S. invaded Iraq. There is footage of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by the USS Spruance, USS Michael Murphy, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr, and USS Pinckney. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its Carrier Strike Group are also heading towards the region. This abundance of carriers and strike groups would ensure that, while one carrier is launching, the other is recovering. F-22 Raptors and F-35 Lightnings IIs are already in position, along with follow-up aircraft such as F-15E Strike Eagles.

From the reports about the types and numbers of weapons that are being amassed on the other side of the world, the Pentagon is preparing for what could be a weeks-long operation. No troops have been sent over yet, but more air and sea forces are en route to the region and should be ready around mid-March.

Following the Tuesday meeting, Iranian negotiators agreed to draw up a draft proposal which would attempt to address U.S. concerns. The Iranian government has stated that it is not seeking a war but will respond to any attack decisively. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian says that they “will not bow down in the face of these problems.” In line with that thought, Iran and Russia held their united annual military drills this past Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, signaling that they are prepared for a fight should one come.

Israel has also come forward calling for an end to Iran’s nuclear program and relations with groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as a reduction in their missile arsenal. Last year, Israel and the U.S. worked together to attack multiple nuclear and military sites within Iranian borders. Once again, President Trump has stated that the United States would support another Israeli strike against Iran if no deals were made. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel within the next two weeks to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If the U.S. were to strike, Israel would likely join in on the attack.

For the past few days, the Pentagon has been working on moving United States citizens and workers out of the Middle East in case of an attack by either side. This is a standard procedure for the Pentagon and not necessarily a sign that an attack on or by Iran is forthcoming. Internationally, various nations, like Poland and Germany, have begun to warn their citizens living in the region that it is time to leave before either nation escalates the situation. Not only are international citizens beginning to leave, but oil prices are beginning to rise across the world as the fear of another war in the Middle East rises.

While President Trump has been moving a multitude of forces towards the Middle East, conversations between the two countries are still ongoing, and the administration is weighing the risks of escalation should a deal not be reached.