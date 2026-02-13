D.C. Residents Unsatisfied With Snow Response

Image courtesy Patrick D. Lewis.

By Patrick D. Lewis

Well over a week after Winter Storm Fern dropped around eight inches of snow and sleet on the nation’s capital, a concerning number of side streets and sidewalks remain unplowed and unnavigable around both Catholic University’s campus and the city at large.

Precipitation ended early on the morning of January 27. Many local schools cancelled classes for the entire week, but federal and city workers returned to the office mid-week. D.C. Public Schools reopened Thursday, and Catholic University returned to normal operations Friday. Despite that, on Friday afternoon, both university-maintained sidewalks as well as city sidewalks along the edges of campus were still snow-covered, as were sidewalks near the Brookland-CUA Metro station. By this past Wednesday, many sidewalks were still unplowed, and many D.C. side streets still had a significant amount of sludge in them.

In a statement on Friday, Ward 5 City Councilmember Zachary Parker said, “Sunday’s snowstorm has presented challenges across the city all week long. Broken plows, unsafe sidewalks, poor communication, and limited assistance have understandably left many neighbors feeling frustrated and ignored.

“Neighbors are right to ask for answers and solutions. My team and I have worked around the clock every day this week, escalating streets and sidewalks that need snow removal with DPW, DDOT, and DC Public Schools, passing along the names of seniors and disabled residents who need shoveling assistance to the Mayor’s Snow Hero team, and even rolling up our own sleeves to shovel for neighbors with urgent needs.”

Parker said residents should call the citywide assistance number, 311, to let the government know about streets that haven’t been plowed yet. He added that federal funding uncertainty has kept the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) from hiring new members to drive snowplows and said the Mayor has requested that the National Guard soldiers deployed to the city assist in clearing snow from around bus stops and Metro stations.

On campus, sidewalks around residence halls remained ice-covered days after the snowfall, according to many students. Earlier this week, the Mullen Library closed, and several other areas were deemed hazardous due to snow falling off the roofs. Much of that snow hasn’t yet been cleared.

University officials are expected to convene a high-level meeting, including the Student Government representatives, early next week to discuss the school’s response to the storm. More details are anticipated next week.