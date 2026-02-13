D.C. Officials Investigating Measles Exposure At CUA

Image courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Patrick D. Lewis

Authorities with the D.C. Department of Health are warning the public after someone who visited Catholic University has been diagnosed with measles. No other cases have been reported, a university statement said on Sunday.

The university said in an email that locations exposed were Flather Hall from Jan. 22 to 27, Garvey Hall from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 25, the Pryzbyla Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 25, and St. Vincent Chapel from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The infected person left the university on Jan. 27 and was from out of state, and not a member of the CUA community.

An announcement from the Health Department said the person also visited the National Shrine on Jan. 21, the March for Life rally and concert on Jan. 23, and the Metro and Reagan Airport on various dates.

One participant, junior accounting major John Manning, said that he is concerned by the prospect of being exposed to measles, due to their contagious nature, though he shared that he is “confident that the university will handle the situation appropriately, and that with the majority of community members being vaccinated, no one else is likely to be infected.”

CUA said anyone who has symptoms and hasn’t been vaccinated should call Student Health Services at 202-319-5744, and that anyone who thinks they have measles should isolate immediately. Hospitals should be notified in advance if you plan on going to the emergency department. Anyone who has been vaccinated against the measles twice or was born before 1957 does not need to take any action. Anyone else should contact their doctor and may need to be vaccinated.