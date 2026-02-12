Centerstage’s The Little Mermaid: An Incredible Part of Your World

Image Courtesy of Aleyna Francis

By Abby Marinari

If you were available February 6-8, you were probably able to see Centerstage’s production of The Little Mermaid. This completely student-run production of the Disney classic reimagines the story of Ariel, onstage. It contained both the famous, large-scale songs such as Under the Sea, as well as new songs for the show such as She’s in Love and Her Voice. In addition, the writing for the theatrical production fleshes out the characters, providing them with new motivations while adding even more charm to the original movie.

Centerstage’s intricate production was filled with high-energy, featuring over six massive set pieces that were designed by technical designers, Angelo Carucci and Bryan Kotlar. The musical was nothing short of magical, particularly in terms of the lighting. Bright colors drew the audience in, providing comedic moments at times as the cast focused on each scene, all while intelligently working in the background. The costumes, designed by Angelo Carucci also featured inspiration from Kamila Rivera-Leyden who took on some of the design as a capstone project. In terms of the overall design, this production was amazing; although, the process was not without its challenges.

While the team certainly initially enjoyed the snow days, it quickly became clear that the following rehearsal schedule would need to be heavily adjusted, and the cast would need to buckle down to ensure the production was ready to open the following week. In addition to this, the process of constructing the set and costumes also had to be delayed. As if there were not enough problems, the heat in the Callan Theatre broke soon after. With all these challenges, the creative team, led by director Gianna Angela, did not back down. After a few late nights and long days, the cast had finally caught up and were ready to perform.

But there was another creative aspect to this production, that is not typically involved in a Centerstage production. Kamila Rivera-Leyden was invited by Gianna to help with designing things, to which she responded by making it her capstone project. She says, “I remember one of the first things that Angelo and I had talked about in regards to the direction of the show was the showgirl inspired outfits the dancers wore. During this time I was getting into burlesque and figures like Dita Von Teese who is totally my idol. I figured if we leaned into that more for the sets it would feel less simplistic and more glamorous.”

In terms of her favorite pieces she was super excited to create Ursula’s costume because of its origins in relating to the drag queen, Divine. In addition, the ceramic pieces created for the show felt like, “a culmination of the skill I’ve developed over the past couple of years.” Kamila’s work really helped fill the stage and provide the necessary context for under the sea and above it. Her experience is also a great reminder of how working on a joint project can bring people together and create a safe environment, which is what Centerstage is all about.

Her final project will be presented in the senior art gallery in Salve Regina on April 23rd if you would like to see more. She says,“This experience definitely helped me a lot with working on my confidence. I was scared all of the time of everyone else working on the show and felt so awkward being an outsider. I’m really excited about all the things I was able to do and I’m really excited to do it in the future. Thank you so much to everyone who worked on this show, especially Gianna and Angelo who took a chance on lil old me.”

This production was easily the largest Centerstage production seen as of late, and was certainly memorable. Emily Scholl, who played the role of Ariel says the experience was really fun, but also challenging because of the fact she played the same role back in high school. “I was interested to approach again as a fully developed singer and I was really happy with the result.” If you were fortunate enough to see Emily onstage, it is clear what she is talking about. Philip Libinati, who played Eric, says that overall, “My experience was wonderful; I loved the rehearsal process and the short time we had to get it done made it all the more challenging.” His experience is evidence of Centerstage’s goal of ensuring everyone feels included, but also working towards a great show.

The opportunity to see The Little Mermaid was a sight to behold, and even more special in the sense that the show was completely sold out a week before opening! So, the next time you wanna see a Centerstage show, get your tickets early, and enjoy yourself.Stay tuned for Centerstage’s next season!

