Cardinal Sports Report: January 29 to February 3

Photo Courtesy of Alex Edelman.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason this past weekend. Freshman Drew Madden competed in the heptathlon and picked up a first-place finish in the high jump with a season-best jump of 1.86 meters. On the second day of the competition, senior Kendrick DuPree and sophomore Peter Winter finished first and second, respectively, in the 500 meters. The Cardinals will return to action at the Blue & White Invite hosted by Franklin and Marshall this Saturday, February 7.

Women’s Track and Field also participated in the Patriot Games this past weekend. Junior Laurel McMahon ran a 17:50.74 in the 5000 meters, a new personal best that now ranks her second in program history in the event. Junior Alicia Vo placed third in the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2:34.52, and freshman Pauline Kennedy came third in the shot put with a distance of 8.93 meters. On day 2 of the competition, freshmen Rachel Sprauer and Riley Walsh, along with juniors Mia McConnell and Zoey Brown finished fourth on the 4×400 relay, only behind three DI teams. The Cardinals will return to action at the Blue & White Invite hosted by Franklin and Marshall this Saturday, February 7.

Men’s Swimming and Diving had meets against both Howard and Wilkes this past Saturday. Against Howard, junior Teddy Tsakumis picked up a win in the 100 Backstroke, and freshman Gabriel Hermann came first in the one-meter dive. Junior John Holler finished second in the 1000 Freestyle, while junior Shawn Mashburn came second in the 500 Freestyle. Unfortunately, the Cardinals fell 81-187 to the Bison. Against Wilkes, freshmen Connor Nolan and Alexander Tsakumis, along with sophomores Benjamin Lutcher and Jack Thompson, finished first in the 200 Medley Relay. Freshman Hank McGuire came first in the 1000 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, A. Tsakumis finished first in the 200 Freestyle, Lutcher earned first-place finishes in the 100 Breaststroke and 200 Individual Medley, and freshman Colm Driscoll finished first in the 200 Butterfly and the 100 Butterfly. McGuire joined freshman Diego Ramirez, senior Paul Lacava, and junior Bill Purcell to win the 200 Freestyle Relay, and the Cardinals came away with a 150-103 victory. They will return to action in the Landmark Conference Championships on February 12.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also had meets against Howard and Wilkes this past Saturday. Against Wilkes, freshman Logan Shields picked up a second-place finish in the 50 Backstroke, and junior Tara Wiarda came second in the 50 Butterfly. The Cardinals fell 47-223 to the Bison. Against Wilkes, seniors Emily Albans and Bella Mugno, sophomore Grace Robinson, and freshman Taylor O’Neil finished first in the 200 Medley Relay. Freshman Sophia Duckworth won the 1000 Freestyle, sophomore Molly Foltz finished first in the 200 Freestyle, Albans earned first-place finishes in the 100 Backstroke and 100 Butterfly, and freshman Anna Dymek came first in the 50 Freestyle and 200 Breaststroke. Seniors Emily Blaskovich and Maura Sadowski were joined by Albans and Mugno as they won the 200 Freestyle Relay, and the Cardinals won the meet, 181-87. They will return to action in the Landmark Conference Championships on February 12.

Men’s Basketball went on the road last Saturday to face off against Wilkes. The Cardinals built up a strong lead, but unfortunately fell in a narrow 62-68 game. Senior forward Charley Hepting led the team with 18 points, and senior guards Brian Herbert and CJ Ruoff also hit double-digit points, scoring 13 and 12, respectively. On Wednesday night, Catholic hosted Juniata. The Cardinals ended the first half up 36-31, and never trailed in the second half, coming away with a comfortable 71-56 victory. Junior guard Googie Seidman led the team with 20 points, while Ruoff scored 15, and sophomore guard Matthew Gorman scored 13, a career high. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, February 7, at home against Moravian as they celebrate Alumni Day and honor the 2001 NCAA National Championship team.

Women’s Basketball matched up against Wilkes on the road last Saturday. The Cardinals kept the Colonels scoreless for the first six minutes and never lost the lead on their way to a 68-40 win. Senior guard Anna Scoblick’s 14 points led the team, while junior guard Sophia Travieso and sophomore guard McKenna Karlson each scored 10. On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Catholic went on the road to face off against Juniata, and the Cardinals came away with a 73-67 victory. Senior guard Amelia Kennedy and sophomore Carly Catania each scored 13 points to lead the team, and sophomore guard Juliana O’Dowd scored 10 points to hit double-digits. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, February 7, at home against Moravian as they celebrate Senior Day.

