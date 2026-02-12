Cardinal Sports Report: February 6 to February 11

Image courtesy of Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Doc Hale Invite, hosted by Virginia Tech. Freshman Michael Brunet ran a 4:18.17 in the mile, earning the seventh-best time in program history. Freshman Drew Madden competed in the heptathlon, earning a personal best and fourth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 12.18 meters and recording another personal best in the high jump, moving up to fifth-best in program history with a jump of 1.86. He also set the school record for most points in the heptathlon with 4,187. Senior Kendrick DuPree earned a third-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 1:54.42. Catholic also participated in the Blue & White Invite, hosted by Franklin & Marshall. Sophomore Sean Owens placed fifth in the 300 meters with a time of 36.90, while freshman Calvin Hernandez placed fourth in the 60 meters with a time of 7.13. Sophomore Romell Randolph earned a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 22.94, and junior Richard Harrington recorded a personal best in the 3000 meters with a time of 9:33.36. The Cardinals will return to action in the Widener Indoor Classic this weekend.

Women’s Track and Field competed in the Doc Hale Invite, hosted by Virginia Tech. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz recorded a new personal best in the mile, running a 5:13.98 and earning a spot in the record books with the eighth-best time in program history. Junior Mia McConnell moved up in the record books from tenth to fourth-best in program history with her new personal best time of 1:00.08 in the 400 meters. On the second day of the competition, McConnell earned another personal best in the 200 meters with a time of 26.92. Catholic also participated in the Blue & White Invite, hosted by Franklin & Marshall. Junior Alexa Grassi earned a second-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:23.69 and a third-place finish in the mile with a time of 5:32.74. Senior Sarah Schumacher ran a 43.53 in the 300 meters, a new personal best and the second-best time in program history. Junior Erin Buckley finished second in the 60 meters, with sophomore teammate Kortney Clipper following close behind in third. Alivia Vo came in fourth in the 400 meters, while Clipper picked up another top-three finish as she earned third in the 200 meters. The Cardinals will return to action in the Widener Indoor Classic this weekend.

Men’s Basketball picked up a solid 97-69 win over Moravian. Click here for more in-depth coverage of this game. On Wednesday night, the Cardinals visited Susquehanna and fell 79-81 in a nail-biting overtime thriller. Senior guard CJ Ruoff led the team with 28 points, while sophomore guard Peter Gellene scored 18, and senior forward Charley Hepting scored 12. Sophomore guard Matthew Gorman scored a career-high 15 points and recorded a career-high 9 rebounds. Catholic’s record fell to 16-6 with the loss, but they are 12-3 in Landmark Conference play, holding onto a one-game lead in the standings. They will return to action this Saturday, February 14, on the road against Drew.

Women’s Basketball hosted Moravian as they celebrated their Senior Day. The Cardinals came out with a convincing 84-54 victory, as senior guard Amelia Kennedy led the team with 20 points. Senior guard Anna Scoblick picked up a double-double, scoring 11 points and recording 10 assists. Junior McKenna Karlson and sophomore Lauren Kraft also recorded double-digit points, scoring 12 and 11, respectively. Catholic hosted Susquehanna on Wednesday night, but fell in a tight 70-72 overtime loss. The Cardinals were down for most of the game, but put together a convincing comeback. A missed jump shot from the River Hawks sent the game to overtime, but they took the lead with less than a second left on the clock to see out the game. Scoblick led the team with 21 points, while sophomore guard Carly Catania picked up a double-double with a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Cardinals’ record fell to 16-6 with the loss, but they are 13-2 in Landmark Conference play, two games behind conference leaders Scranton. They will return to action this Saturday, February 14, on the road against Drew.



For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.comor follow @catholicu_cards on social media.