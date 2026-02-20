Apocalypse Now and Godfather Star Robert Duvall Dies at 95

Image courtesy of NBC News

By Luis Zonenberg

It’s only been a few weeks since the loss of legendary actress Catherine O’Hara, and we have already lost another Hollywood titan. Apocalypse Now star Robert Duvall has just passed away at the age of 95. The legendary actor had a wonderful career that spanned seven decades, and at the time of his death, he was one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I feel it is only appropriate to look back on his illustrious career and see how Duvall made a name for himself in cinema.

Duvall was born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, to amateur actress Mildred Duvall and Rear Admiral William Howard Duvall of the US Navy. He was the second of three sons, residing in Annapolis, Maryland, for most of his childhood since that was where his father was stationed. His father had expected him to enroll in the Naval Academy, but Duvall jokingly remarked, “I was terrible at everything but acting—I could barely get through school.”

Duvall instead chose to enlist as a Private First Class in the United States Army, shortly after the Korean War ended in 1953. He only served for about a year, later admitting that his military service was nothing like what the surrounding press stories built up. He addressed how, “Some stories have me shooting it out with the Commies from a foxhole over in Frozen Chosin. Pork Chop Hill stuff. Hell, I barely qualified with the M-1 rifle in basic training.”

After leaving the army, Duvall used his GI Bill benefits to attend acting classes at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre in New York City. He studied under legendary actor, Stanford Meisner, with some of his classmates composed of future acting legends such as James Caan, Dustin Hoffman, and Gene Hackman, just to name a few. Duvall actually roomed with Hoffman in 1955, with the two remaining close friends until his death.

Duvall began his acting career at the Gateway Playhouse, an Equity summer theater based in Bellport, Long Island. He made his stage debut in the 1952 season, eventually returning in 1955 during his summer break. He eventually made his off-Broadway debut in 1958, portraying Frank Gardner in Mrs. Warren’s Profession at the Gate Theater. Just a year later, Duvall made his TV debut on the Armstrong Circle Theater in the episode, “The Jailbreak.” He appeared regularly as a guest actor in the 1960s in various series such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Untouchables, and The Twilight Zone.

Robert Duvall made his film debut in 1962, portraying Boo Radley in the critically acclaimed movie, To Kill a Mockingbird. He was chosen on the recommendation of screenwriter Horton Foote, who met Duvall at the Neighborhood Playhouse in 1957. After the success of To Kill a Mockingbird, Duvall was cast in various films throughout the 1960s. Some of his most notable roles include portraying Chiz in Chinatown and playing a cab driver alongside Steve McQueen in Bullitt.

Duvall quickly rose to prominence in the 1970s, becoming a huge presence in the American film industry. He drew a lot of audience attention for his performance as the malevolent Major Frank Burns in the film M*A*S*H and portraying the titular role in George Lucas’ THX-1138. Duvall achieved his first major critical success for his role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, even receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the former.

Duvall continued to act throughout the 1970s and into the 80s. He received seven Oscar nominations throughout his entire career, eventually winning for his performance in the 1983 drama, Tender Mercies. In the film, he portrayed a country western singer called Max Sledge, with Duvall even doing his own singing after insisting that it be added to his contract. Duvall would eventually go on to receive four Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy awards, and even a BAFTA award throughout the rest of his career.

Unfortunately, not everything lasts forever. On February 15, 2026, Robert Duvall was found dead at his farm in Middleburg, Virginia. His wife, Luciana Pedraza, posted on her Facebook page, “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.” She added, “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

Other celebrities have since paid tribute to Duvall and his family. In a statement to the Associated Press, actor Al Pacino remarked, “It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor, as they say; his connection with it, his understanding, and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

As we mourn the loss of Duvall, we can be sure audiences will always remember him for his impact on the film industry and the people around him.