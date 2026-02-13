A Visionary for Team USA: Hilary Knight’s Impressive Legacy

Image courtesy of USA Hockey.

By Jules DeJak

The Midwest region of the United States is an undoubtedly dominant producer of hockey legends. The area breeds the most skilled players to ever skate the ice. When Hilary Knight’s family moved from the East Coast to the Midwest, a hockey legend was born.

Growing up in Lake Forest, Illinois, Hilary Knight took to the ice hockey community. She spent her formative years playing amongst mostly boys, practicing her slapshots in the garage, and looking up to legendary Olympian Cammi Granato – captain and gold medalist of the 1998 Team USA Women’s team.

Knight’s talent and determination led her to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she showcased impressive achievements for the Badgers from 2007 to 2012. Her record-breaking 143 career goals surpassed that of any man or woman hockey player at Wisconsin. Securing two NCAA titles in 2009 and 2011, Knight was already being considered a legend.

Post-college, Knight leaned into the vision of creating a professional hockey experience for women. A staunch advocate for aspiring women athletes, Knight was instrumental in many executive decisions that eventually brought the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to life. From 2023-2025, Knight captained the Boston Fleet, making it to the Walter Cup Finals but falling short of the win in game 5 to the Minnesota Frost. As of June 2025, she is signed on a one-year contract playing as captain and forward with the Seattle Torrent.

Ever since she was little, Hilary Knight set her sights on the Olympics. Her dream was realized as she made it to the big stage in the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 Olympic Games. In the 2010 Vancouver games, at just 20 years old, Knight was the youngest player on either the men’s or women’s U.S. team to compete. She secured a silver medal as well as 8 points – seven assists and one goal. In the 2014 games in Sochi, she won another silver medal, losing to Canada. 2018 saw a gold medal for the United States under Knight’s leadership – the first Olympic gold since women’s hockey debuted in 1998 at the Olympics in Nagano. Winning another silver in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Hilary Knight was awarded the Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Award – an esteemed accomplishment given annually to an outstanding U.S. women’s hockey player.

At 36 years old, Hilary Knight is currently competing in her final Olympic appearance in the 2026 Winter Games in Milan – the only American hockey player to appear in 5 consecutive winter Olympics. With a strong team skating alongside her, including emerging athletes Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards, Knight hopes to bring another gold medal home. The U.S. Women’s head coach, John Wroblewski, describes Knight as a “true leader” and has great hopes for the team as they wind up their time in Milan.

Hilary Knight hopes to inspire a lifelong fanbase for women’s hockey and to be remembered as a great competitor on the ice and a visionary off the ice. A great advocate for women in sports and a legendary skater, Hilary Knight will leave a legacy, inspiring future players to hit the ice and chase their dreams.