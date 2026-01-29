Wonder Man Stands as One of Marvel’s Most Unique and Charming Series Yet! 

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

By Luis Zonenberg

Before Spider-Man swings back into theaters this summer, director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to kick the year off strong with his latest series, Wonder Man! The show is a great departure from the usual Marvel fare, opting to poke fun at some of the drama in Hollywood while also creating a rather fun superhero origin story in the process. The show has received huge acclaim from critics and audiences alike since its premiere, and it’s very clear to see why!

The series focuses on Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling actor who just got fired for causing a ruckus while filming an episode of American Horror Story. After hearing that legendary filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) is remaking his favorite film, Wonder Man, Williams sneaks his way into an audition in hopes of landing the titular role. While at the audition, he befriends reclusive actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who was originally arrested for portraying an infamous terrorist known as “the Mandarin!”

Over time, Simon and Trevor begin to form a close bond as they navigate through the Hollywood system in hopes of landing more starring roles. Eventually, the two both receive a callback for the Wonder Man movie, driving all the way to Von Kovak’s personal estate as they each work to land a role in the film. The tension begins to boil though, as Slattery is approached by Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) from the Department of Damage Control (DODC). Suspecting Simon might be a superpowered threat, Clear forces Trevor to gather information on him or else he’ll be sent back to prison for good!

The series is much more grounded and episodic than previous Marvel shows, making it much better suited for the television format. Each episode brilliantly leads into the next while expanding the world in a much smaller but charming way. Similar to shows like The Studio, Wonder Man is able to have fun poking at the Hollywood system while giving some good insight into the struggles actors face behind the camera. The show is structured in a way that makes it both fun to watch and easy to comprehend.

Perhaps the most brilliant addition is the fact that superheroes can’t star in films or shows in this world. In a rather fun bottle episode titled “Doorman,” the show reveals how superpowered individuals could create an unsafe environment on film sets, causing new legislation that prohibits them from starring in any on-screen content. This also creates some extra tension for Simon, who struggles to keep his powers a secret as he tries to secure a role in the Wonder Man movie.

The only real fault with the story might be its reliance on other tried and true formulas, like the Liar Revealed trope. Falling back on different tropes, such as this one in particular are what holds the show back from being a real game changer for Marvel. This show is not even the first to poke fun at Hollywood, but thankfully, it boasts a lot of charm from its cast and crew that it is easy to forgive its shortcomings.

The cast in general is phenomenal, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II providing a wonderfully charismatic performance as Simon Williams. He balances both the sly humor and angst of his character with ease, having great chemistry with many of his co-stars. The real highlight of the show was Ben Kingsley, who gave a more nuanced performance packed with plenty of heart and humor. Both Kingsley and Abdul-Mateen II worked beautifully off each other, with the two’s dynamite chemistry making it all the more fun to watch!

Other supporting stars like Arian Moayed, Shola Adewusi, and Zlatko Burić also anchored the series with their charming performances. Even special guest stars like Joe Pantoliano and Josh Gad, who both play fictionalized versions of themselves, really added some extra depth to the series. Gad and Pantoliano allowed the world to feel more real than ever before and really amped up the comedy, clearly having fun poking at themselves in the process.

The cinematography was outstanding to behold, making it some of the best for any Marvel series yet! The photography made the show feel much more intimate and really complemented the streaming format. One episode in particular was presented entirely in black and white, making clever use of the lighting and shadows present in the scenes. This was a real visual treat for the eyes and captured the vibrancy of the Hollywood atmosphere in such brilliant fashion!

While the show may not be as action-packed as other Marvel series, it allowed the VFX to be better integrated into the whole show when needed. When it comes to Simon’s powers in particular, the VFX team has a lot of fun creating the destructive nature of the character’s untapped potential. The CGI never stood out like a sore thumb, and because they only used it when needed, it made the show feel more authentic and true to life than most of Marvel’s other projects.

Overall, the show makes for a rather fun departure from the usual Marvel formula, which makes the show all the more enjoyable to watch. The show is incredibly well-paced, with each episode clocking in at only half an hour! The show marks a new high point for Marvel Television, and we can only hope that Marvel will continue to produce more fun projects like this one. Fueled by Ben Kingley and Yahya Abul-Mateen II’s dynamite chemistry, Wonder Man dazzles the eye and the heart with its brilliant visuals and engaging story.

All episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

Rating: ★★★★☆