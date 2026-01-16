Updated: Police Investigating Shooting Near Campus; University Shelter in Place Lifted

Photo by Patrick D. Lewis



Original:

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred just off campus Thursday afternoon. Catholic University’s campus was locked down as a result.

Officers responded to 911 calls saying someone was shooting at another person near the corner of Seventh Street and Monroe Street NE, on the Brookland Art Walk. Nobody is believed to have been hit by the gunfire.

Multiple shell casings could be seen on the ground. DC Police say the shooting happened during an argument between two people.

CUA’s Department of Public Safety issued a shelter in place for campus while officers search for two suspects believed to have flooded the scene on foot. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said the suspects were black males in dark clothing.

The area is currently closed as crime scene personnel respond to the scene.

This is a developing story

Update, 8:15 p.m: The shelter in place has been lifted following a search of the southeast part of campus by law enforcement. No more information is yet available. The Tower expects to learn more information Friday.