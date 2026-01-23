Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Scores Record-Breaking 16 Oscar Nominations! 

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

By Luis Zonenberg

The holiday season may have come and gone, but Oscar season is still on the rise! The Academy just made a live announcement earlier today regarding the latest film nominations for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards show. Naturally, there were some surprises and baffling snubs, as usual with these awards shows. There were also some new records made, as well, and we’re gonna highlight some of them here.

The biggest takeaway right off the bat is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners receiving 16 nominations overall, making this film the most nominated movie in Oscar history! This surpasses the previous record of 14 nominations held by Titanic, La La Land, and All About Eve. Next to Sinners, One Battle After Another received the second most nominations, garnering 13 in total! These two are no surprises, considering they were some of the most critically acclaimed films from last year.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein, as well as Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value, each received nine nominations, including Best Picture. Among the Best Picture nominees, it was surprising to see Bugonia and F1: The Movie included in the roster, especially since they haven’t received many nominations at other awards shows. Arguably, the biggest surprise was Wicked: For Good earning 0 nominations, not even for Best Original Song or Costume Design. The film proved to be quite popular with past awards shows, which is why it’s quite perplexing they didn’t receive even one nomination.

The nominees for Best Actor proved to be consistent with past award show nominations, with Michael B. Jordan more than deserving of the award for his dual performance in Sinners. As expected, Leonardo DiCaprio was also nominated for his performance in One Battle After Another, though it seems everyone will have a hard time facing off against Timothée Chalamet, with the star earning his third Oscar nomination for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Jacob Elordi, who portrayed the creature in Del Toro’s Frankenstein, also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Elordi and Lindo will also be facing off against Benecio Del Toro for his performance in One Battle After Another, with each more than deserving of the award.

All of the acting nominations were well deserved, though there were still some noticeable snubs I wish to address. The most baffling snub easily belonged to Cooper Hoffman and David Johnson for their performances in The Long Walk. Both of them gave a grounded, emotionally nerve-wracking performance that felt both genuine and heartwarming at the same time. They easily delivered some of the best acting from last year, which is why it’s still surprising to see them receive little to no recognition at all these prestigious awards shows.

Even some of the more technical awards robbed some of last year’s blockbusters from being properly recognized. Tron: Ares was shortlisted for three Oscar nominations, including Best Music and VFX, but ultimately received none in the end. Even the more popular superhero movies like Superman or Thunderbolts* were robbed of the Best VFX Oscar. There was certainly no shortage of surprises or snubs with these Oscar nominations, but only time will tell which films ultimately take home the gold.

The 98th Academy Awards will premiere live on ABC on Sunday, March 15th, 2026.