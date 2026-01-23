Kory David Announced as Catholic’s New Head Football Coach

Image courtesy of Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Catholic University has named Kory David as the next Vincent and Ella Sica Endowed Head Football Coach.

At the end of last year, Coach Mike “Gut” Gutelius stepped down after eight years in charge of Catholic’s football program. Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Kevin Robinson announced a national search for the next head coach, and on Tuesday, he announced the new hire.

“After a highly competitive national search, we are excited to welcome Coach Kory David to the Catholic Athletics family as the next head coach of our football program,” Robinson said in a statement. “Winning everywhere he has been over his 26 years in football, Kory brings to Catholic a commitment to excellence and an understanding of how to build a nationally relevant program while cultivating a strong culture based in the holistic development of the student-athlete. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Kory and his wife Katie to the Cardinal family!”

Coach David brings 25 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and professional levels. Before his time at Catholic, he spent the past two seasons as the Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach at Eastern University. In the 2025 season, he helped lead the Eagles to the first MAC Championship in program history, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the program’s first postseason win. His defense led the MAC Freedom in scoring, rushing, passing, and total defense, and the Eastern coaching staff was named the 2025 MAC Coaching Staff of the Year.

From 2017 to 2024, Coach David served as the Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach at Muhlenberg College, where he helped lead the team to three Centennial Conference Championships, as well as three bowl victories. In the NCAA tournament, the Mules advanced to the Elite Eight twice and the Final Four once, with Coach David coaching three defensive All-Americans and eleven All-Region players.

Coach David also had Defensive Coordinator jobs at Hobart College, Delaware Valley University, and King’s College, leaving behind a legacy of tremendous defensive success. He earned the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship in 2010 and spent three years as a Quality Control Coach under Andy Reid in the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

As a player, Coach David earned two All-East selections as a linebacker at Cortland and made a trip to the NCAA tournament. After graduating, he spent seven seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater and served as a Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach. The Red Dragons won three consecutive NJAC Championships during Coach David’s tenure, and he coached several All-Americans on the defensive side of the ball.

“This is an exciting moment for me to become a part of the Catholic football and athletics family,” David said in a statement. “I am eager to get to work building a culture of toughness, discipline, and accountability. Our goal is to develop a program our alumni, students, and university community can be proud of every single day.”



The Tower will be reaching out to Coach David for an interview within the next few weeks. We wish him the best of luck as he takes over the Catholic football program!