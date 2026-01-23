Indiana Wins 2026 CFP National Championship

Image courtesy of Inside the Hall.

By Sam Bergstrom

After a hectic season of college football, the Indiana Hoosiers reign supreme. After going 13-0 in the regular season, the No. 1 seed cruised past Alabama and Oregon to book a date with the Miami Hurricanes in their first-ever National Championship appearance. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza did not falter, and this immortal championship trophy was only the cherry on top of his historic Heisman-winning season. Let’s break down how the Hoosiers reached football heaven, crushing the Canes on this classic Saturday night showdown.

After multiple punts to start the game, Indiana got on the board first with a 34-yard field goal by Nico Radicic. Miami struggled in the first quarter, tallying just 18 yards of total offense compared to Indiana’s 68. 3-0, Indiana.

Indiana was able to build off of their 3-0 lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior tight end Riley Nowakowski. That came after a nearly seven-minute-long drive where the Hoosiers marched 85 yards down the field in the 2nd quarter. 10-0, Indiana.

To begin the second half, the Hurricanes cooked up a perfect storm to wake up their lackluster offense, running a stretch play for junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. Courtesy of excellent blocking, Fletcher cut through Indiana’s defense easily for a 62-yard rushing touchdown. 10-7, Indiana.

With just over five minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter, the unthinkable happened. As Miami punter Dylan Joyce loaded up for his punt, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara snuck around Miami’s blockers and connected his left hand with the ball, which subsequently rolled into the endzone. Pandemonium ensued as Isaiah Jones pounced onto the ball for a Hoosiers touchdown. 17-7, Indiana.

Mikail Kamara blocks Dylan Joyce’s punt, recovered into the endzone for a Hoosiers touchdown. Image courtesy of The New York Times.

Despite this emphatic blocked punt, the Canes kept their composure. On their 81-yard drive, they got crucial big chunk plays from wide receivers CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney. Ultimately, Mark Fletcher Jr. would cash in by scoring his second touchdown of the game, bringing everyone to the edge of their seats for the dramatic 4th quarter about to unfold. 17-14, Indiana.

Indiana proceeded to go on an impressive 75-yard drive of their own. On 4th & 5 at Miami’s 13-yard line, head coach Curt Cignetti put his faith in the Hoosier offense, going for it rather than taking the easy field goal; his decision proved to be a fruitful one. After taking the snap and setting to throw, Fernando Mendoza took off straight ahead, stepped over a fallen lineman, spun off of two Miami tackles, and leapt like Superman to the goal line, where he was pummeled by two more defenders as he fell into the endzone. This was as heroic a Heisman play that you’ll ever see! 24-14, Indiana.

Fernando Mendoza dives into the endzone after bouncing off multiple tackles, putting Indiana up 24-14. Image courtesy of Naples News.

With plenty of time to mount a comeback, Miami got right to work. Freshman receiver Malachi Toney broke free for a 41-yard catch-and-run to get the Hurricanes into enemy territory, and he wouldn’t stop there. Showing off his supercar-like speed, Toney received a pitch in motion and weaved his way easily into the endzone for a 22-yard touchdown. 24-21, Indiana.

After making their way across midfield, Charlie Becker made an impressive catch, and running back Roman Hemby made multiple crucial burst plays. Miami’s defense would then hunker down and stop the Hoosiers on a 3rd & 5 run play to force a 35-yard Radicic field goal. 27-21, Indiana.

With 1:42 to go, this was Miami’s time to pull off an emphatic photo-finish in their home stadium. A touchdown and extra point could win them the game, but they would have to do so with no timeouts. Despite playing at Hard Rock Stadium, visiting Hoosier fans were yelling loud and proud to distract Miami, which yielded a delay of game to start their drive. On 3rd & 15, Miami was helped out by a roughing the passer call, which moved them up the field. After timely catches by Marty Brown, Malachi Toney, and CJ Daniels, Miami set up shop at Indiana’s 41-yard line with 51 seconds remaining.

This was looking like a productive drive, and Miami was making great use of the clock.

On 1st & 10, quarterback Carson Beck dialed up a deep ball left side for senior wide receiver Keelan Marion. Beck clearly did not read the coverage correctly, as the pass was easily picked off by junior defensive back Jamari Sharpe. Following this exhilarating yet anticlimactic interception, Indiana kneeled it out. Along with the confetti, blue Gatorade came raining down onto Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti.

Jamari Sharpe’s interception sealed the deal for Indiana, as they completed their quest for a championship. Image courtesy of Columbian Missourian.

Overall, Mendoza threw for 186 yards and rushed for one touchdown. Beck had 232 passing yards, one TD, and the crushing interception. Miami never led at all during the contest, despite 100+ yard performances by Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr.

Indiana finished their remarkable season at a perfect 16-0, claiming their first-ever College Football National Championship. Fernando Mendoza’s timely heroics won him the Offensive MVP, while Mikail Kamara’s blocked punt secured him the Defensive MVP.