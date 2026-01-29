Fernando Mendoza: Certified Catholic Baller

Image courtesy of Catholic Standard.

By Jules DeJak

National champion. Heisman winner. Proud Catholic.

“There was something in the air that night, the stars were bright, Fernando!” The crowd belted ABBA’s lyrics as quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a 27-21 victory over Miami in the 2026 CFP Championship game. This marked a historic feat for Indiana’s program – their first-ever national title.

Fernando Mendoza led the 2025 season with 3,535 passing yards and 41 completed touchdowns with a 72% completion rate. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy for his outstanding performance in the season and was ranked by ESPN draft analysts as the #1 QB prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.

The young quarterback made quite a name for himself at Indiana despite being an overlooked 2-star recruit out of high school. He was even rejected by a handful of schools, such as Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and South Carolina. No one knew that the young quarterback would be ranked among the best collegiate athletes in the nation until he made history with the Hoosiers. No one knew that the future Heisman was also a zealous Catholic until he attributed his win to God.

Mendoza does not shy away from talking about his faith; rather, he emphasizes the importance of God in his life in many press interviews and appearances. Mendoza’s Heisman acceptance speech began with immediate praise to God: “First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to chase a dream that once felt a world away.” The remainder of his speech was very moving, as it highlighted gratitude for his coaching staff, family, and everyone who believed in his ability to commit to greatness. He stressed the following: “Talent means nothing without commitment and consistency.”

Following his achievement, Mendoza paid a visit to the Dominican priests at the St. Paul Catholic Center at Indiana University — with the Heisman trophy. Father Patrick Hyde, one of the priests who was able to receive this unexpected visit, spoke on Mendoza’s unapologetic Catholic identity: “The opportunity Fernando has had to share his faith in simple ways through his platform has been a blessing. He is just another person at Mass praying with everybody else. That steadfastness has been his witness to our community here at Indiana.”

In a press interview, Mendoza answered a question about why he brought the Heisman trophy to the priests. He responded positively and openly, saying they provide great mentorship to him, whether it be by means of the sacrament of Confession, Holy Mass, or good conversation.

Mendoza has a sort of two-fold goodness to his character: a love and dedication to the sport of football, and an unwavering and zealous appreciation for his Catholic faith. His brave witness to the faith and continuous gratitude towards God echo the words of Romans 11:36: “For from him and through him and to him are all things. To him be glory forever. Amen.”

Fernando Mendoza’s accomplishments in the 2025 season will certainly go down in history. Perhaps an entry into the NFL will be an opportunity for him to spread his faith on a much larger scale – especially with his courageous ability to unabashedly praise God.