Despite Glitchy Visuals, Mercy Loads up a Solidly Entertaining Thriller

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

By Luis Zonenberg

We may still be covering many of last year’s films, but there are plenty of new films coming out to ring in the new year. While there was no shortage of horror films to choose from, I was in the mood for something more grimy and action-packed. My search ultimately led me to an advance screening of the film Mercy, a new dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt. Considering this was helmed by the director of the disastrous War of the Worlds movie from last year, I was curious to see how this film would fare.

The story takes place in a dystopian world where the justice system is now controlled by an advanced AI system called the Mercy program. Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson) serves as the residing AI Judge, offering criminals 90 minutes to prove their innocence or face termination. The latest suspect on trial is Det. Chris Raven (Chris Pratt), an LAPD officer who finds himself charged with the murder of his wife. With no memory of the last 24 hours, Raven must race against time to not only prove his own innocence but catch the real killer responsible for the crime.

The film has a terrific setup that would fit in something like The Twilight Zone, offering a truly unique premise reflective of the world today. Unfortunately, the story is shackled to the clichés of both the action and the detective genres. The overall mystery is not well constructed, getting most of its mileage from Raven reflecting on whether he could actually be the real killer. Had the film been confined to a shorter running time with a better focus on its subject matter, we could have had something truly compelling and timeless to say about the evolution of AI.

Judging the film on its own merits, though, it succeeds as a highly entertaining thriller for those in the mood for a good popcorn flick. While the audience may not be entirely sure whether they can trust Raven or not, the film does a great job of sympathizing with him and his overall struggles. The environment is also well-handled and makes me shocked we haven’t seen something like it presented yet. The film is also well-paced considering its extended runtime, really allowing the audience to feel a looming sense of anxiety and dread as the clock ticks for Raven.

The cast was also highly entertaining to watch, with Chris Pratt providing a solid performance as Chris Raven. Pratt nails more dramatic moments, making his character feel appropriately anxious and irritated as he searches for any clues that could prove his innocence. Ferguson was also a real highlight as Judge Maddox, providing a properly robotic yet snarky performance that made her character all the more witty and unpredictable. Both work incredibly well off each other, even if they were never in the same scenes.

The film was shot with IMAX-Certified digital cameras and converted to 3D in post-production to create a more immersive “augmented reality” experience. Honestly, it’s quite baffling that they chose to present it this way, especially since most of the film is presented in a “screen-life” format that mimics what one would see on their laptop. There are perhaps three instances where Raven immerses himself in more action-based moments, which really suit the 3D format. The rest of the film fails to utilize the 3D, though, and makes it feel more like a gimmick than anything else.

The music was composed by Game of Thrones veteran Ramin Djawadi, and he brings another terrific score to the table here. He really captures the overall intrigue and fear of each moment, making it only more intense as the film goes on. Djawadi crafted an impeccable soundtrack that truly adds to the overall experience of the film. He is an incredibly underrated composer, delivering his best with every new film he works on, and this one only cements that!

The movie scratches the surface of its potential, rarely tapping into its more complex themes and ideas. The film may fail at creating a sci-fi classic, but it succeeds in loading up a fun thriller packed with plenty of action-packed set pieces audiences can get behind. Even if Mercy looks like a glitchy screensaver, it ultimately loads up a fun sci-fi thriller carried by its devoted cast and excellent soundtrack.

Mercy is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five