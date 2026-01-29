Cardinal Sports Report: January 22 to January 28

Image courtesy of Ryan Tufford and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Coach I Invitational, hosted by Franklin & Marshall. Freshman Calvin Hernandez placed second in the 60 meters with a time of 7.04 seconds and placed fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.61 seconds. Sophomore Caden Lopez achieved a new personal record in the weight throw with a distance of 12.05 meters, and junior Richard Harrington recorded a new personal best in the 3000 meters with a time of 9:18.173, earning himself a sixth-place finish. The Cardinals will compete in the Patriot Games, hosted by George Mason, which will begin on Friday, January 30.

Women’s Track and Field competed in the Coach I Invitational, hosted by Franklin & Marshall. Freshmen Chloe Dodds and Maija Adams entered the Catholic record books for their performances in the pole vault; Dodds’s personal best vault of 3.03 meters is the third best in program history and earned her a third-place finish, while Adams’s personal best of 2.88 meters earned her a sixth-place finish and sixth-best in program history. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz finished third overall and second among DIII athletes in the 3000 meters, and junior Alexa Grassi placed fourth in the 400 meters. The Cardinals will return to action in the Patriot Games, hosted by George Mason, which will begin on Friday, January 30.

Men’s Swimming and Diving hosted Salisbury as the Cardinals celebrated senior day. Junior Teddy Tsakumis won the 200 Back with a time of 1:52.81. Sophomore Vincent Wills finished second in the 200 Butterfly, and junior John Holler took second place in the 500 Freestyle. Holler and Tsakumis, along with sophomore Jack Thompson and freshman Hank McGuire, finished second in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Ultimately, the Cardinals fell 61-201. They will return to action on Saturday, January 31, against Howard.

Women’s Swimming and Diving celebrated their senior day at home against Salisbury. Junior Tara Wiarda picked up wins in both the 100 and 200 Backstroke. Wiarda teamed up with freshman Adriel Marrero and juniors Claire Brockmann and Delainey Brandt to earn a second-place finish in the 400 Freestyle Relay. The Cardinals fell 62-198. They will return to action on Saturday, January 31, against Howard.

Men’s Basketball hosted Lycoming last Saturday. Junior guard CJ Ruoff put up 32 points, his second consecutive game scoring over 30 points. He scored a career-high seven three-pointers, while freshman Michael Dankert led the team with 12 rebounds, his third consecutive game with over 10. Senior guard Brian Herbert and freshman guard Matthew Gorman also scored double-digit points, putting up 13 each. The Cardinals came away with a comfortable 86-59 win. At home on Wednesday night against Goucher, Catholic picked up a big 95-51 win. Herbert scored 20 points to lead the team, while senior forward Charley Hepting scored 12, Gorman and Dankert scored 11, and sophomore guard Peter Gellene scored 10. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, January 31, on the road against Wilkes.



Women’s Basketball welcomed Lycoming to Franny Murray Court last Saturday. The Cardinals scored first and never trailed for the rest of the game. Sophomore guard Olivia Boccella led the team with a career-high 24 points as she made 8 three-pointers, tying the program record for most threes in a game. Sophomores Raquel Guidetti and Lauren Kraft also hit double-digit points, scoring 13 and 12, respectively. The Cardinals came away with a dominant 97-45 victory. On the road against Goucher on Wednesday evening, Catholic picked up their second consecutive 52-point win, flying away with a 94-42 victory. Kraft led the team in scoring, with 21 points, while Boccella and seniors Amelia Kennedy and Anna Scoblick also hit double-digits, scoring 12, 11, and 10, respectively. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, January 31, on the road against Wilkes.

