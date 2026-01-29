Adolescence and One Battle After Another Sweep the Winnings at the 83rd Golden Globes

Image Courtesy of The Tribune

By Luis Zonenberg

It’s that time of year again! Oscars season is rolling out the red carpet once more to recognize some of the best talent currently working in the film industry. This season kicked off strong with the 83rd Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, hosted once again by stand-up comedian Niki Glaser. There were plenty of surprises here, as well as some notable snubs! There is much to discuss here, so hop in for the ride as we look back at some of the notable winners from this awards show.

By far the biggest winners of the night were the miniseries Adolescence and the screwball film comedy One Battle After Another. Both brought home four awards each, earning the most wins out of all the films and TV shows nominated for the prestigious awards. Adolescence won most of its five nominations, ironically losing Best Supporting Actor to itself since both Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters were nominated for the same award. One Battle After Another swept up four of its nine nominations, earning some of the bigger awards, such as Best Comedy and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The awards were evenly distributed, with other films like The Secret Agent, Sinners, and Hamnet each receiving two awards. Hamnet received two of the more prestigious awards, including Best Drama as well as Best Actress in a Drama, which went to the incredibly underrated Jessie Buckley. Sinners naturally brought home the gold for Best Music, but also took home the trophy for the Cinematic & Box Office Achievement Award! The Secret Agent also swept up Best International Feature, making history with star Wagner Moura becoming the first Brazilian to win Best Actor in a Drama.

The awards were also distributed fairly well among the TV shows nominated as well, with The Pitt as well as The Studio each earning two Golden Globes. Both have proven to be very favorable among critics in past awards shows, earning most of the prestigious awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. This time around, The Pitt received two awards for Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama (Noah Wyle) while The Studio brought home the gold for Best Comedy and Best Actor in a Comedy (Seth Rogen).

There were some notable surprises at this year’s Golden Globes, like KPop Demon Hunters sweeping two of its three nominations! This marked the second Netflix original film to win Best Animated Feature at the awards, with the film also taking home the award for Best Original Song as well. This made history as the first film to win both awards at the Golden Globes, an incredible feat to say the least! Other notable surprises included Timothée Chalamet winning Best Actor in a Drama and Teyana Taylor winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Naturally, there were also some notable snubs that are worth highlighting. Arguably, the biggest snub at the awards was the series Andor, with the show losing its only nomination for Best Actor in a Drama to The Pitt. It’s a crime that the show didn’t receive much love at this awards show, especially since it was one of the most critically acclaimed series from last year. It was also tragic to see Sinners and Del Toro’s Frankenstein lose the award for not only Best Screenplay, but Best Director as well!

There were plenty of surprises and snubs at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. History was made in part thanks to films like The Secret Agent and KPop Demon Hunters, with both breaking new ground in ways never thought possible before. This event usually gets the ball rolling for Oscars season and sets certain expectations as to what films will inevitably sweep up the awards over the next couple of months. There is a long road ahead of us, and we will be sure to highlight the journey as the red carpet continues to roll out.