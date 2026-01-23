28 Years Later Resurrects the Franchise in Spectacular Fashion!

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures.

By Luis Zonenberg

Continuing our Year in Review slate, it was time to nibble on some terrifying appetizers, and nothing better suited the mood than Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later! The film polarized audiences but won over many critics, with the film grossing over $150 million against a $60 million production budget. With the film’s sequel currently playing in theaters, I wanted to look back at this film and see if it was worth all the love or hate it deserved.

The story takes place many years after the original film, with the entire English continent being quarantined in hopes of containing the rage virus. Many people have struggled to survive, barricading themselves in isolated locations as they revert to living a more rustic lifestyle. Amidst these troubling times, a 12-year-old kid named Spike (Alfie Williams) embarks on a coming-of-age hunt with his father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

The two race against time to make it back home, being chased by several “zombies” as the water level rises around the town. They make it back successfully, but soon find smoke arising in the distance. After hearing it might be a signal from a recluse physician named Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), Spike travels back to the mainland with his mother, Isla (Jamie Comer), in hopes of finding a cure for her illness.

The film feels like two narratives joined together at the hip, making it feel like more of a juggling act than a clear story. The first half of the movie feels like a mature coming-of-age story set amidst an evolving country ravaged by disease. The second half, though, pivots to a more methodically dreary tone with Spike journeying with his mother in hopes of finding proper medication for her. The film suddenly transforms into a meditation on grief, despite it not clearly being seeded earlier. With that said, both narratives are compellingly written and brilliantly executed.

The cast does a superb job of bringing this world to life, with Alfie Williams making for a surprisingly compelling lead. He really nails the naïveté of his character, while balancing it out with the more emotionally dramatic moments. Jodie Comer also does a terrific job portraying Isla, delivering a truly authentic performance that nails both the tragedy and wholesomeness of her character. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes were also terrific to watch in their supporting roles as well.

The cinematography was especially breathtaking to look at, especially when considering the film was shot entirely with iPhones! Similarly to the cinematography in the first film, it gave a much more raw and gritty approach that beautifully reflected the overall tone of the film. From the lush, wide landscapes to the shakiness of zombies chasing after people, this film brought a truly unique visual aesthetic that only director Danny Boyle could have orchestrated.

The makeup and overall VFX were also quite breathtaking in their own right. Many of the zombies looked more wild and feral than usual, almost to the point where they resembled cavemen. The makeup and costumes really reflected the dystopian outlook of the world they inhabit, making them feel all the more real when compared to other zombie films.

Arguably, the best and worst aspect of the film is the editing, which is quite perplexing. At times, the editing works to give the audience a good adrenaline rush and make you feel the raw intensity of the more terrifying scenes. Other times, the editing indulges in itself a little too much by showing random footage of medieval battles as classic poems and bedtime stories are told. This style feels a little too on the nose, almost whacking you in the head with its intent.

Overall, though, 28 Years Later remains a highly underrated horror flick from last year’s repertoire. While oddly paced and structured, the film does a tremendous job of expanding the world in the first film while showing the evolution of the virus as well. It features some really engaging characters and offers a truly unique visual style that I won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Even if it feels like two films crammed into one, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later offers a beautiful meditation on the nature of death while evolving the world he originally created.

28 Years Later is now streaming on Netflix.

Rating: ★★★★☆



