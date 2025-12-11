Zootopia 2 Shines as One of Disney’s Best Films in Years!

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

By Luis Zonenberg

The holiday season is now in full swing, with Hollywood ready to market to families of all shapes and sizes. Thanksgiving weekend usually rolls out some of the biggest family blockbuster films, with Disney monopolizing on this yet again with the release of Zootopia 2. The company has been in a downward spiral for the last few years, but with this film receiving high praise from critics and audiences alike, I figured it was time to check this film out and see if all the hype is deserved or not.

The movie focuses on bunny officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) working alongside former con artist Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), the first fox to join the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD). Their clashing personalities force Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) to place them in partnership therapy until they can learn to fully cooperate. Believing a snake is on the loose, though, Judy secretly works with Nick to track it down, and in doing so, they uncover a deadly secret that could unravel the very fabric of the city itself!

The story serves as a strong follow-up to its predecessor, loaded with heart and plenty of hilarious hijinks to entertain children of all ages. It strikes a fairly good balance between the two, with a joke or two only occasionally getting in the way of the story. While it may not be as fresh or thought-provoking as the original, it still offers plenty of fun twists and turns for the audience to enjoy as they munch on their popcorn.

Just like its predecessor, though, the film also draws certain parallels to complex issues found in everyday life. The first film is often viewed as an allegory for the effects of racism, while this one seems to tackle certain power dynamics between two distinct cultures. In any other Disney film, this type of moral would be bashed on the head with a hammer and feel very out of place for a children’s film. Yet, the film’s environment allows it to feel more organic and genuine, with the writing cleverly making it more open to interpretation when compared to other Disney films.

The voice acting from the cast is simply phenomenal, with Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman’s chemistry being the absolute highlight of the film! They have a different dynamic here that feels both fresh and still carries over from the relationship the two characters had in the first film. Andy Samberg also proved to be a surprisingly charming addition to the cast, providing some real humor and depth to his character. Patrick Warburton and Key Huy Quan were also entertaining to watch, though I felt their characters were underutilized in the film.

The animation, while not as refined as its predecessor, was still an absolute treat to admire on the big screen. Nick Wilde’s animation in particular is something next level, with his movement and mannerisms perfectly matching the actor that portrays him; this is a rarity that shows only Bateman could truly bring this character to life. The exaggerated designs and rich textures of the characters are impeccable, with the lush environments in the background providing a wide cinematic landscape worth seeing on a big screen.

If I were to have any real criticism against the film, it would have to be the meta-nature of some of the jokes. They poke fun at a lot of Disney properties to the extent that they outright mock the ludicrous number of sequels and current IP the company owns. It’s very ambitious and does get a laugh initially, but the more they dragged it out, the more it took me out of the film. Thankfully, they did not focus on this too much, with a lot of the other jokes working more organically in the story.

With all of the lackluster films Disney has released over the last few years, this film serves as a gentle reminder of the charm and wonder they once instilled in their movies. This movie stands as a terrific example of how to do a sequel right, with clever writing expanding not only the world but also evolving the characters and their respective journeys. Packed with loads of heart and humor, Zootopia 2 is an animated adventure that easily warrants another visit to the big city.

Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★ ½ of five