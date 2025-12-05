Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Offers Another Exceptional Puzzle For Audiences to Unlock

Image Courtesy of Netflix

By Luis Zonenberg

As we continue to trudge through the mud this Oscar season, it gets harder to see which films are Oscar-bait and which ones aren’t. Thankfully, director Rian Johnson’s latest Knives Out film stands tall in this cornfield as another exceptional entry worthy of its praise. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery offers a brilliant yet powerful meditation on the nature of faith, with a story not only worthy of its predecessors but one that actually might outshine them!

The story focuses on Rev. Judd Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) forced to transfer to a church in upstate New York after punching a deacon. He is assigned to Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude, where he is forced to work under the domineering Msgr. Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). Wicks for driving out all but his loyal followers in the congregation, forcing Duplenticy into a conflict with him and his flock. Things take a turn for the worse though when Wicks is found stabbed to death during a Good Friday service, drawing the attention of private investigator Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to solve the case!

The story initially starts off purely from Duplenticy’s perspective, with him writing a detailed set of events in a letter the audience assumes to be for Benoit Blanc. This really sets the stage for the events to come, making it clear how Wick’s strict hold of his flock is creating tension not only for them but for Duplenticy as well. Things start shifting once Benoit Blanc enters the scene, recontextualizing different aspects of the story as he works with Duplenticy to solve the case.

The film offers a genuine but soulful fixation on the nature of faith and the power it holds. Johnson was smart to show how anyone’s faith can be morphed and twisted for another’s gain, shining the light on Duplenticy as he faces a crisis in what he believes in. Blanc’s character may not believe in the almighty himself, but his faith in others is what makes Duplenticy reevaluate his belief in himself and his ability to help others. These are powerful themes to tackle and Johnson does so with both grace and elegance.

The cast was superb here, with Josh O’Connor providing a stellar performance as Rev. Judd Duplenticy. He absolutely shines in the role, delivering a humorous but also relatable performance. Daniel Craig also adds to the humor as Benoit Blanc, with his quick wit and determination making him one of the greatest sleuths of all time. Josh Brolin’s gruff voice and deadpan demeanor made for an excellent portrayal of Msgr. Wicks gave his character a charming but domineering presence. Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, and Thomas Haden Church also anchored the film with their supporting roles.

The cinematography was breathtaking, with the absolute highlight strangely enough being the lighting. This film has some of the best use of light and shadows I have ever seen, with one scene brilliantly mimicking the natural light from a church window. This lighting not only makes the film feel more authentic, but also allows it to form some really unique visuals that play into the dichotomy of good and evil in religion. These more gothic visuals beautifully represent the tension and turmoil these characters endure throughout the film.

Like the previous Knives Out films, Wake Up Dead Man injects healthy ounces of humor into the story and helps make the characters feel more relatable while keeping the audience engaged. Rev. Judd Duplenticy, for example, is far from being a perfect priest, constantly swearing and getting into fights. This provides some really funny moments throughout the film, even having some excellent banter with Craig and Brolin. It’s wonderfully timed and balances out the more dramatic moments, with his crisis in faith making all the more relatable as a character.

In a day and age where Oscar-bait films constantly get pumped out season after season, it’s refreshing to see not only a smart but funny movie of its kind at this time of year. Rian Johnson continues to craft excellent mysteries with prevalent themes and quick-witted humor that audiences crave more of. Providing another excellent puzzle box for audiences to unlock, Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery provides another brilliant story rounded out by its excellent cast and stunning visuals.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is now playing in select theaters.

Rating: ★★★★★