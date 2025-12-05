Jonas Brothers’ A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is a Messy Introduction to Christmastime

Image Courtesy of Disney Press UK

By Anthony Curioso

Twelve years after their 2013 breakup, and six years after their 2019 reunification, the mega-popular boy band, The Jonas Brothers, has now come out with a new Christmas movie. It is available to watch exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. The film, appropriately titled A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, was first announced in March, while the band was in the middle of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their formation.

The film begins shortly after the band’s European tour concludes with a concert in London. The brothers long to return to their families to celebrate Christmas, but each has his own vision for the band’s direction. Joe Jonas (played by his real-life counterpart) unknowingly runs into Santa Claus (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) at a London pub and shares his concerns about family tension, which had only increased since the conclusion of their recent tour. However, to prevent the band from breaking up, Santa places a curse on the group, forcing them to remain together in Europe until they resolve their personal conflicts.

The brothers then endure more travel and personal hijinks due to the curse, which they remain oblivious to. Their train, bound initially for Paris, diverts to Amsterdam, where Joe misplaces the brothers’ passports while swimming with an old friend, Lucy (Chloe Bennet). They are forced to travel to Hamburg to catch a flight home to the United States, but have to hitch a ride with Santa in a semi truck after their car breaks down, where the brothers reconcile— if only for the moment. Believing their fortunes have reversed, they board their plane, but the brothers soon resume fighting. The curse then returns, causing the plane to crash, and they finally reconcile for good after being attacked by wolves, leading Santa to lift the curse permanently and allow them to travel home by helicopter with their assistant, Brad (Randall Park). Ultimately, the film ends with the brothers spending Christmas together with the rest of the Jonas family, where Joe meets Lucy again and confesses his love for her.

Although I generally love Christmas movies, I found “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” to be one of the most bizarre films I have ever seen, which made it difficult for me to enjoy. The oddness of this film was not due to its cast, cinematography, or line delivery. Instead, it stemmed solely from its strange concept, which felt like Disney’s attempt at creating a Christmas film of the type typically seen on the Hallmark Channel. I usually don’t enjoy the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, but I can appreciate that some people—my father included—watch them religiously. Individuals who enjoy that sub-genre of Christmas films will likely appreciate “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” far more than I did.

If there is one positive thing I can say about A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, it’s the inclusion of both classic and newly written Jonas Brothers songs, interwoven throughout many scenes. These songs evoke a strong sense of nostalgia among those who grew up as avid fans of the group, especially during the late 2000s and early 2010s, when the group was at its peak.

I wanted to watch A Very Jonas Christmas Movie to see how much I might enjoy a Christmas film featuring a popular music group, such as the Jonas Brothers, with its members portraying themselves as characters. Ultimately, the film’s messy nature means I cannot recommend it for a hypothetical list of “must-watch” Christmas films if you wish to curate one.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is now available to stream on Disney+.

Rating: ★★☆☆☆