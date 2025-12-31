Introducing 2025 in Review!

Image Courtesy of Luis Zonenberg

By Luis Zonenberg

The holidays season nears the end of the horizon and with it, comes the dawn of the new year. I have had the pleasure of looking over so many movies and TV series this year for the Tower. Yet, there were so many films and series that I overlooked either because I simply didn’t have the time or just prioritized watching other films instead. With the end of the year now approaching, I felt it was time to take a look back on the films and series that I missed in this brand new segment: 2025 in Review!!

This brand new segment allows me and other writers to revisit films we haven’t covered yet and revisit them to see how well they still hold up all this time later. Eventually, this will all lead up to an enormous list covering the Top 10 Best and Worst films and tv shows that came out this year. This is a brand new experiment we’re gonna try out just in time for awards season and we want to make sure this runs as smoothly as possible.

There are certain rules and guidelines that have been set to make sure this section stands out and goes off without a hitch. Naturally, this section allows any film released from January 1st and December 31st domestically in theaters or premiered nationwide on a streaming service platform. Any movie that fits this criteria is fair game to cover in this section, with our writers giving a full analysis on how well each film stacks up against all the others that were released in 2025.

The guideline for TV series is going to be tricky here though, since most traditional TV series premiere in the fall and conclude in the spring the following year. I personally feel that this can be unfair since these shows have only half of their season broadcast this year and can even be categorized into different years as well. For this reason, only TV shows whose season premiered and concluded within January 1st to December 31st of 2025 will be eligible for this section.

Each review for every eligible film or TV show should be argumentative and compelling, offering a critical analysis of the film that still stays true to the voice of the writer and their opinions. Please take into consideration the storytelling and performances of the cast for these reviews, as well as the overall visual aesthetic and production of each film or TV series. These will be the criteria that will offer a unique perspective while explaining how each one fares up against the stacked films and series that all came out throughout the year.

Reviews for any film and TV show will be posted weekly until March, which is the typical stopping point for awards season in Hollywood. As stated earlier, we will upload a comprehensive list of what our writers deemed to be the top 10 best and worst films, as well as series, that came out this whole year. It won’t just stop there though, as we will send out a list online for our readers to vote on their favorite films of the year as well. This will be a separate list celebrating our reader’s tastes in film and TV.

We welcome writers new and old to contribute to this new section of the Tower. This is a daunting task we set out to embark on, but one we hope will lead to plenty of fun for not just our readers, but our writers as well. Our staff is absolutely excited to see this new chapter kick-off and we hope you all will be there with us for the ride.