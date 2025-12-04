Cardinal Sports Report: November 20 to December 3

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Swimming and Diving competed in the Yellow Jacket Invitational the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Cardinals finished in third place out of eight teams with a score of 710.5 points on the weekend. Juniors Teddy Tsakumis and Sean Kelty, along with sophomore Vincent Willis and freshman Colin Raue finished fourth and matched the program record in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:32.93. Kelty and Tsakumis also picked up individual wins in the 400 Individual Medley and in the 100 Backstroke, respectively. The Cardinals will return to action on January 10, on the road against Mary Washington.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also competed in the Yellow Jacket Invitational. The Cardinals’ 586.5 points earned them a third place finish out of eight teams. Junior Tara Wiarda finished first in the 100 Backstroke, breaking the program and Landmark Conference record in the event with her time of 56.94. Wiarda’s record-breaking performance, along with a second place finish in the 200 Backstroke earned her a Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week honor. The Cardinals will return to action on January 10, on the road against Mary Washington.

Women’s Cross Country was represented at the NCAA DIII National Championships by freshman Olivia Sobkowicz and junior Laurel McMahon. Sobkowicz finished 137th out of 294 runners, the 16th fastest freshman finisher. Her time of 23:05.5 was the second best 6k performance in the NCAA Championships by a Catholic runner. McMahon finished 221st with a time of 23:44.3.

Men’s Basketball went on to the road to face off against Lycoming on Saturday, November 22. The Cardinals came out with a 82-49 victory, with junior guard Googie Seidman leading the team with 13 points despite only taking five shots. Sophomore guard Ryan Pegg and senior guard CJ Ruoff also recorded double-digit points, each scoring 11. On Tuesday, November 25, Catholic hosted Marymount (VA), hoping to go into the Thanksgiving break with a win. Despite being down by nine points at halftime, the Cardinals came away with a 69-56 victory. Ruoff led the team with 26 points, while senior forwards Brian Herbert and Charlie Hepting scored 14 and 13, respectively. On Wednesday evening, the Cardinals went on the road to play Juniata, with Catholic picking up a 86-71 Landmark Conference win. Ruoff and Herbert each put up 20+-point games; Ruoff led the team with 27 and Herbert scored 20. Hepting also recorded double-digit points with 11. Catholic, ranked 18th in the most recent d3hoops.com poll, will face off against Wilkes this Saturday, December 6.

Women’s Basketball matched up against Lycoming on the road on Saturday, November 22. The Catholic offense was on fire as the Cardinals picked up a big 92-44 win over the Warriors. Sophomore forward Lauren Kraft led the team with a career-high 23 points, and sophomore guard Raquel Guidetti recorded a career-high 14 points. Sophomore guards Olivia Boccella and Carly Catania also recorded double-digit points, each scoring 11. Kraft also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 steals, earning her a Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week honor. On Wednesday night, the Cardinals hosted Juniata and picked up a 77-38 Landmark Conference victory. Senior guard Anna Scoblick, who recently returned from injury, led the team with 13 points, while other double-digit scorers included Catania with 12 and senior guard Amerlia Kennedy with 10. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, December 6, at home against Wilkes.

Women’s Soccer had one player that received All-Region honors. Senior centerback and captain Teighan Boyle, the only Cardinal player to start all 21 matches, was named to the 2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DIII Women’s All-Region V Third Team. She became the 21st Catholic player since 2005 to be named to an All-Region team.

Men’s Soccer had five players that received All-Region honors and one player that received All-American honors. Senior forward and captain Holden Woodings was named to the 2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DIII Men’s All-Region V First Team for the second consecutive year. Woodings was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American First Team, becoming the second two-time All-American in program history after he was named to the Fourth Team last season. Junior centerback and captain Corey Magro and freshman midfielder Carson Shamoo were named to the All-Region Second Team, senior wingback Ben Zimmer was named to the All-Region Third Team, and junior midfielder Charlie Paparella was named to the All-Region Fourth Team. Catholic now has 31 All-Region honorees in program history.

