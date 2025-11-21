Tom Cruise Finally Receives His First Oscar at the 2025 Governor Awards

Image Courtesy of Vanity Fair

By Luis Zonenberg

In the crowded sea of actors now populating Hollywood, it’s quite amazing to see how someone like Tom Cruise has sprinted across the screen for over forty years. The 63 year-old actor is part of a dying breed of “movie stars” whose name alone is almost enough to sell an audience on whatever film he’s cast in. From clinging to the side of a plane, to doing a HALO (High Altitude-Low Opening) jump from a plane at 25,000 feet in the air, Cruise continues to keep not only the audiences glued to their seats but also his health insurance agents.

After climbing buildings and mountains for over forty years, it only took a few steps for Cruise’s career to reach new heights. On November 16, 2025, Cruise finally received his first Oscar at the 16th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. The Governors Awards bestow honorary Oscars for lifetime achievements in film, with Cruise being one of three people receiving the award that night. The event usually draws in numerous filmmakers and actors, typically serving as an opportunity for them to shop recent films ahead of the Oscars nominations.

The gala drew in many Oscar contenders like Ryan Coogler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Dwayne Johnson, Guillermo Del Toro, Oscar Isaac, and Jeremy Allan White. Many of them, including Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande, stopped by to congratulate Cruise as he mingled with past collaborators like Steven Spielberg and Gwyneth Paltrow. The event was hosted by actor and comedian Will Arnett, with filmmaker Alejandro G. ​​Iñárritu (whose next film stars Cruise) presenting the award to the legendary movie star.

“Making films is not what I do. It is who I am” Cruise remarked in his acceptance speech. He was grateful to be surrounded by so many familiar faces in the film industry, saying, “I see all of y’all’s work and believe me, you inspire me. You challenge me, and you expand in my mind what I think is possible. And you are all my friends and it’s an honor to be here with you all tonight.”

Cruise dived deep into his love for cinema, saying how going to the theater transported him to another world and seemed like magic. He thanked everyone he’s collaborated with and met in his career citing how “cinema is not built by one person, not a single performance, not a single voice. It is built by communities, by craftsmen, by artists and who pass that knowledge hand to hand, set to set, generation to generation.”

Legendary singer Dolly Parton was also honored with a separate award known as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work, including being an advocate for the LGBTQ community and a funder of medical research which led to development of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. While Parton may not have been there in person to accept the award, she left a pre-recorded message for the audience due to her having a previously announced medical procedure that day.

The honorees consisted of director/actor/choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas. Both of them also accepted Honorary Oscars for their contributions to the film industry, posing with Cruise for several press photos as they all held their Oscars. This marks an incredible achievement for all the honorees, with Cruise finally receiving his first Oscar despite being nominated four times in the past. This is an incredible achievement for all involved and it will be intriguing to see which celebrities will be honored for their contributions next year.