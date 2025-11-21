SGA Recap: Hermes Reclaims President Pro Tem, Cardinal Closet, and More

By Patrick D. Lewis

Last Tuesday’s Student Government Association (SGA) Senate meeting saw a new senior senator election and resolutions about Cardinal Closet and recording in the Senate.

Note: You can view our reporting on the recording resolution and bill here.

The meeting began with public remarks, including from former Student Body Vice President Catherine Weatherwax

At the meeting, Weather wax said, “Thank you all for your understanding and support during this difficult time.” She went on, “I have been experiencing some extremely difficult personal circumstances which have prevented me from doing this job to the extent it should be done.” She also said she has “full confidence” in Moscowski and encouraged senators to “lead with love.” Her remarks were met with great applause from the senators and audience.

The first order of business was to elect a new president pro tempore to fill the vacancy left by Moscowski’s ascension to Vice President. Senator Bennett Bert (Class of 2026) nominated Senator Jack Hermes (Class of 2027), saying that, after Bert, who will be graduating in December, Hermes is the senior most senator. Bert said he was “confident that he [Hermes] has enough knowledge of the bylaws and of parliamentary procedure” to serve in the position. Hermes, who held the position last year, ran unopposed and was elected unanimously.

The next resolution was one regarding Cardinal Closet and was sponsored by Senator Emma Bonney (Arts and Sciences). The resolution called on the university to find “a new, more accessible location for the Cardinal Closet that ensures visibility, ease of access, and appropriate storage capacity.”

However, due to improvements Bonney and her cosponsors wanted to make to the legislation, the Senate, on Bonney’s motion, voted to table the resolution.

Moscowski also made remarks, vowing to devote himself to the job of Vice President and reminding senators to bring resolutions forward through the proper pipeline.

There will be one more Senate meeting this semester on December 1.