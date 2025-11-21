Pumpkin Chip Muffins: Your New Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert

Image courtesy of allrecipes*

By Tim McGuire

In an effort to bring Quill to its former glory, I wanted to post some sort of recipe because the website hasn’t seen one in a while. Around this time on an autumn college campus, I’m missing a childhood treat that hasn’t faltered in quality over the years: Pumpkin Chip Muffins. My mom often had to make multiple batches of these—even after my seven older siblings moved out to college—because we went through them so quickly. It’s bound to be a great addition to your post-Thanksgiving meal, so make sure you leave some space in your stomach.

For this recipe, you’ll need:

1 ¾ cups of All-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of Baking soda

1 teaspoon Ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of Fresh grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon of Ginger

¼ teaspoon of Cloves

½ cup of Unsalted butter/margarine

1 cup of Sugar

2 Eggs

¾ cup of Cooked (canned) pumpkin

1 cup of Chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream together the butter and sugar, and blend in the eggs. In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves) and open the canned pumpkin. Add the dry ingredients and the pumpkin to the bowl with the sugar, butter, and eggs alternately (not all at once; some of the dry ingredients, some of the pumpkin, some of the dry ingredients, etc.). Begin and end the alternation with the dry ingredients. Mix, add the chocolate chips to the bowl, and mix again. Pour the batter into the muffin tray with liners. Put in the oven for 45 minutes. Make sure the muffins are done, then let cool for 5 minutes.

Enjoy! Hopefully, these muffins will bring you as much joy as they have brought me over the years of my life. Have a nice Thanksgiving, Cardinals!