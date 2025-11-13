Johnny Depp to Star in Ti West’s Adaptation of A Christmas Carol 

Image Courtesy of People Magazine

By Luis Zonenberg

Out of the crowded sea of actors swimming through Hollywood, perhaps none are quite as iconic nor as wacky as the legendary Johnny Depp. Depp is most certainly a character, whether or not he’s in front of the camera. While he may have gotten his career started with A Nightmare on Elm Street, it wasn’t until he first partnered with director Tim Burton for Edward Scissorhands that he really began to permeate the cultural zeitgeist.

Depp would begin challenging himself with much more complex and interesting roles moving forward, from starring in Terry Gilliam’s trippy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas film to the countryside French romance film Chocolat in 2000. Though perhaps his biggest and most iconic performance came about with his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a role he dominated for almost fifteen years of his whole career!

However, his career would soon take a turn for the worse once he married actress Amber Heard in 2016. During this time, Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He would constantly arrive late to set drunk due to constant harassment he reportedly had to endure from Heard back home. Coupled with his reckless spending behavior, this provided a recipe for disaster.

The couple would ultimately divorce in 2018, but the nightmare was only just beginning. Later that year, Heard would pen a scathing article in the Washington Post that claimed she was facing sexual harassment, which in turn sparked a media firestorm. This caused Depp to sue Heard for defamation over her op-ed, despite the article not mentioning him by name. Heard then countersued, leading to the eponymous Depp-Heard trial held in Fairfax County, Virginia in 2022.

In light of these allegations, Depp was ultimately asked to step down from his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. This decision came a day after Depp lost the libel trial against the Sun, with him candidly responding, “Fuck you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken.”

Shortly after this he was ultimately “cancelled” and cast out of Hollywood, only gaining roles in more niche independent projects to pay the bills. Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of Depp with Heard having to pay him a settlement of $1 million. Following the trial, Depp would continue to have trouble finding work in Hollywood. He only worked on two independent films afterwards, one of which Depp directed himself.

Thankfully, it seems his luck is finally turning around with him currently in talks to play the titular Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol for Paramount Pictures. This will mark Depp’s first involvement in a major motion picture since the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. The film is set to be directed by Ti West, with Ian McKellen and Tramell Tillman also attached to star. Hopefully this will be a new turning point for Depp as audiences can now hope to see him make a big return to the screen real soon.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is set to be released on November 13, 2026.