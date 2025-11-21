Former University Chaplain Fr. Jude DeAngelo Passes Away

Image courtesy of Kevin A. Keenan.

By Kevin A. Keenan

Fr. Jude Thaddeus DeAngelo, OFM Conv., a Franciscan Friar of Our Lady of the Angels

Province, died on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in Syracuse, New York. Born in Binghamton on January 10, 1957, he was son of the late Anthony and Nancy (née Guerriero) DeAngelo. He is survived by his seven siblings—Nancy, Gregory, Elizabeth, Anthony, Ronald, Jan, and Randy—along with an abundance of devoted nieces and nephews.

After graduating Catholic Center High School, Jude began formation with the Conventual Franciscans, entering the Novitiate in 1976 and professing simple vows on August 14, 1977. He then studied at St. Hyacinth College Seminary in Granby, Mass., before making his solemn profession of vows on August .10, 1980. After earning his M.Div. from St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in Rensselaer, New York, he was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1984 in Albany.

Fr. Jude spent his first few months of ministry at St. Peter Parish in Riverside, New Jersey, before becoming a teacher at the former McCorristin High School in Trenton, where he ministered until 1991. He then returned to St. Peter’s in Riverside, as pastor until 1994, when he was elected as vicar provincial and secretary of the former Immaculate Conception Province, residing in Rensselaer. After completing his term in provincial administration, Fr. Jude served for one year as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In 1997, Fr. Jude commenced 25 years of service and sacrifice as a campus minister, first at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (1997-2010) and then at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. (2010-2022). His gentle compassion, tireless effort, quick wit, and Franciscan witness helped evangelize and form two generations of young people in their journeys of faith. Fr. Jude spent his final years in Syracuse, serving as pastor of Assumption Parish.

Visitation hours will be held Friday, November 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Assumption Church (812 North Salina St., Syracuse NY 13208), with a Franciscan Wake Service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Assumption on Saturday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow in Assumption Cemetery, Syracuse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Franciscan Education Burse (12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City MD 21042).