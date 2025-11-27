Edgar Wright’s The Running Man Sprints Through its Uneven Story with Gusto! 

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg

While Hollywood has a plethora of bankable directors ready at the seams, very few of them have a specific charm or style that makes them stand out among the crowd. Filmmakers like Edgar Wright have garnered a following in part thanks to their distinct, visual style. In fact, Wright just released his latest film, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man. The film received a lukewarm reception from critics and while it was a hit with audiences, the film is currently bombing at the box-office. I figured I’d look over the film and breakdown why the film has garnered this mixed reception.

The story takes place in a dystopian future where the United States is controlled by an authoritarian media Network. Most people live in poverty with little access to healthcare, finding solace watching several of the Network’s brutal reality shows. The most popular of the bunch is a show titled “The Running Man,” where contestants can win $1 billion if they survive for 30 days while being hunted by the Network’s five best hunters, led by the deadly Evan McCone (Lee Pace).

The movie is packed with many colorful characters, with the story focusing solely on blue-collar worker Ben Richards (Glen Powell). Richards is looking for a job to raise enough money to get the medication for his sick, infant daughter Cathy (played by Alyssa and Sienna Benn). Richards auditions for several shows on the Network and eventually lands a gig on the Running Man. While he initially protests against going on the show, he ultimately agrees to participate after the show’s producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) agrees to give Richards an advance for Cathy’s medication.

The film itself serves as an homage to classic 80s action films; clearly a send-up to the original 1987 adaptation of The Running Man which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. For about two-thirds of the film, it excels at being an homage while also having a modern look equipped with a frenetic style and energy. Once we approached the last third though, the quality quickly dropped with the story becoming more uneven and the pacing losing its focus on what challenges Richards had to overcome.

Thankfully the talent from the film’s cast shine through the cracks, with Glen Powell’s charisma leading the front charge head on! Powell proves yet again that he has a commanding presence and can be aggressive but also charming at the same time. Emilia Jones, who played rich socialite Amelia Williams, also worked well off of Powell, both having great chemistry and served as great foils to each other. Lee Pace proved to be a real standout as the mysterious yet deadly Evan McCone, boasting so much menace and charm despite wearing a mask most of the time. Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, and Josh Brolin were also great to watch in their supporting roles.

The cinematography was quite breathtaking to watch, especially during the heavy action-packed scenes. Wright brilliantly captured the gritty atmosphere of the dystopian future while also utilizing quick cuts and long takes to amp up the intensity of the action of the action and the drama. This also marks Wright’s first film shot entirely with digital cameras, after primarily filming his previous films on 35mm film stock.

The editing still features traces of Wright’s distinct style and flair. The editing brilliantly kept the film running at a smooth pace throughout most of the runtime, really making it feel like a true homage to those action films from the 80s. As I stated earlier though, the pacing does lose its steam by the start of the final act and this is clearly where the editing gets pretty messy. It rushes through stupid decisions made by major characters and creates an uneven pace, but thankfully the action and emotional set pieces more than make up for the film’s faults.

This film is arguably one of Wright’s weaker entries, with this one especially lacking most of his signature style and trademark editing. Thankfully, Glen Powell’s sheer bravura and leading man charisma goes a long way, adding a lot of intensity to the more dramatic and heartfelt moments of the movie. The rest of the cast also helps anchor the film with their charm and wit, with the stunning visuals and action-packed scenes providing some real entertainment for the audience. Though its uneven execution may leave some disoriented, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man delivers a high-octane adventure supercharged by Glen Powell’s ravishing charisma.

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five