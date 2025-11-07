Cardinal Sports Report: October 30 to November 5

Image courtesy of Mike Atherton and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Swimming and Diving hosted Randolph-Macon last Friday evening. Junior Reid Knuckles finished first in the 1000 Freestyle, and junior Shawn Mashburn placed first in the 200 Freestyle. Junior Teddy Tsamukis won the 100 Backstroke and the 100 Freestyle, while his brother, freshman Alexander, won the 100 Butterfly. The Tsamukis brothers, sophomore Jack Thompson, and junior James Caldwell teamed up to place first in the 200 Freestyle Relay, and the Cardinals won the meet 185-77. Teddy Tsamukis was named the Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week for his strong performances. The Cardinals will return to action next Saturday, November 15, on the road against Elizabethtown.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also hosted Randolph-Macon last Friday. Senior Maura Sadowski finished first in the 1000 Freestyle and junior Delainey Brandt finished first in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly, while junior Claire Brockmann won the 100 Freestyle and junior Tara Wiarda won the 200 Backstroke. Brandt, Brockmann, and Wiarda were joined by freshman Anna Dymek and placed first in the 200 Medley Relay. The Cardinals will return next Saturday, November 15, on the road against Elizabethtown.

Volleyball went on the road to face off against Elizabethtown. The Cardinals went ahead early by winning the first two sets. Elizabethtown picked up the third set, but Catholic regained control to win the match 3-1. Senior Erin Faughnan led the team with eleven kills. On Saturday, the Cardinals continued their road trip by facing Susquehanna in their last Landmark Conference match of the regular season. Catholic dropped the first two sets, but mounted an incredible comeback to win the match 3-2. Faughnan again led the team with sixteen kills, and sophomore Julia Raab led the team with sixteen digs. The Cardinals improved their record to 13-13, going 7-2 in Landmark Conference play. They will play next on Thursday, November 6, on the road across town against Gallaudet.

Men’s Cross Country competed in the Landmark Conference Championships last Saturday and placed second out of ten teams. Senior Joe Wolfe finished eighth overall with a personal best time of 25:19.80, cementing him as the fourth-best 8k runner in Catholic history. Freshman Michael Brunet finished tenth overall, the first freshman to finish in the race. His personal best time of 25:30.52 cemented him as the program’s fifth-best 8k runner. Both Wolfe and Brunet were named to the 2025 Landmark Second Team All-Conference, and Brunet was named the 2025 Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals will return to action next Saturday, November 15, for the NCAA South Region Championships.

Women’s Cross Country also competed in the Landmark Conference Championships and finished second out of nine teams. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz finished second overall with a time of 22:00.67 in the 6k, and junior Laurel McMahon ran a 22:30.46 to earn a fifth-place finish. Sobkowicz and McMahon were named to the 2025 Landmark First Team All-Conference, while junior Alexa Grassi earned a Second Team All-Conference and freshman Bridgid Cavanaugh received an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Sobkowicz was also named the 2025 Rookie of the Year. The Cardinals will return to action next Saturday, November 15, for the NCAA South Region Championships.

Football hosted Lycoming last Saturday as they celebrated their Senior Day. The Cardinals opened the scoring with a short pass from freshman quarterback Charles Gulbin to find senior offensive lineman Brett Agnew in the end zone. Junior running back Daequan Harvin rushed for a six-yard touchdown in the second half, but Catholic fell 12-38. The Cardinals will return to action for their final regular-season game this Saturday, November 8, on the road against Western Connecticut.

Women’s Soccer picked up a big win against #6 Drew in the first round of the Landmark Conference Tournament. They continued their momentum in the semifinal on the road against #2 Lycoming with another win. Read more about the Cardinals’ playoff wins here. They will return to action this Saturday, November 8, in the Landmark Conference Championship on the road against #1 Scranton.

Men’s Soccer earned a first-round bye in the Landmark Conference Tournament. They picked up a big win in the semifinal at home against #6 Lycoming. Read more about the Cardinals’ playoff wins here. They will return to action this Saturday, November 8, in the Landmark Conference Championship at home against #5 Drew.

