Cardinal Sports Report: November 6 to November 13

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Volleyball went across town to wrap up their regular season against Gallaudet. The Cardinals put up a good fight, with sophomore Julia Raab leading the team with 16 kills and 11 digs, but they fell 1-3. They finished the regular season with a 13-14 record, going into the Landmark Conference First Round as the three seed. On Tuesday night, the Cardinals hosted six seed Elizabethtown. Catholic came out on top 3-2, with Raab recording 22 kills, the third-most by a Catholic player in Landmark Conference Tournament play, and freshman Marin Stensrud recording 27 digs, the fifth-most by a Catholic player in Landmark Conference Tournament play. As a team, the Cardinals recorded the third-most kills and second-most digs in postseason history. After picking up their first home Landmark Conference Tournament win since 2013, Catholic will go on the road to face off against two seed Scranton on Thursday, November 13.*

*At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Men’s Basketball was picked to finish first in the Landmark Conference in the preseason coaches poll and were ranked #22 to begin the season. Last season, the team picked up the third-most wins in a single season in program history and made the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament, their furthest run since 2000 when they won the national championship. On Friday night, the Cardinals faced off against Lynchburg to open their season and came out with a 82-63 win. Junior guard/forward Brian Herbert led the team with 25 points, one shy of his career high, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Junior forward Charley Hepting matched his career high with 15 points and picked up 4 rebounds. On Saturday, Catholic matched up against Hood and fell in a close 106-109 game that went to overtime. Herbert led in scoring again, this time with 33 points. Junior guard CJ Ruoff picked up 29 points and 9 rebounds, and freshman guard Peter Gellene recorded 21 points. The Cardinals will return to action in their home opener this Saturday, November 15, against Johns Hopkins.

Football finished their season on the road against Western Connecticut. Junior quarterback Kevin Barton completed a pass to junior wide receiver Nole Henry on the sideline, and Henry ran down the field for a 35-yard touchdown. Barton also found senior wide receivers Cade Chrebet and Andrew Tabor for touchdowns, but the Cardinals fell 19-52. The Cardinals finished the season with a 3-7 record.

Men’s Soccer hosted #5 Drew in the Landmark Conference Championship last Saturday. Read more about the championship game here. They will return to action this Saturday, November 15, against Amherst in the NCAA tournament.

Women’s Soccer faced off against #1 Scranton in the Landmark Conference Championship last Saturday. When the two sides met in the regular season, neither team was able to find the back of the net, and the first half of the championship match was much of the same, with senior goalkeeper Ave Rieger making 2 saves off 10 shots. Scranton scored early in the second half, and Catholic was unable to convert, falling 0-1 to the Royals. Sophomore midfielder Caroline Aponte, senior midfielder Alex Berrish, and senior defender Teighan Boyle were all named to the All-Landmark Conference First Team, while Rieger and senior forward Sam Cesario were both named to the All-Landmark Conference Second Team.

Women’s Basketball was picked to finish second in the Landmark Conference in the preseason coaches poll and were ranked #19 after coming off a season that included trips to the Landmark Conference Championship and the NCAA tournament. In their season opener, the Cardinals faced off against Shenandoah, ultimately falling 59-62. Senior guard Amelia Kennedy led the team with 19 points and 8 rebounds, while sophomore guard Carly Catania put up 12 points and 3 steals. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, November 15, in the Bridgewater Classic against Johns Hopkins.

Field Hockey wrapped up their season at the end of last month, but two Cardinal players received All-Conference honors. Junior Bella Reyes and freshman Maddie Pennisi were named to the All-Landmark Conference Second Team for the first time in their respective careers.



For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.com or follow @catholicu_cards on social media.