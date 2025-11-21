Cardinal Sports Report: November 13 to November 19

Image courtesy of Will Stumme and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Volleyball went on the road to face Scranton in the Landmark Conference Tournament semifinals. The Cardinals fell 0-3 to the Royals, but several Catholic players picked up major career milestones. Junior Kate Berra recorded 14 assists, surpassing the 1,000-assist mark in her career. Sophomore Julia Raab led the team with 8 kills, bringing her season total past the 300 mark and her career total past the 500 mark. The Cardinals finished the season with a 14-15 overall record, going 7-2 in Landmark Conference play.

Men’s Cross Country competed in the DIII South Region Championships last Saturday. The Cardinals picked up a top 10 finish for the fourth time in five years, finishing ninth out of 29 teams. Graduate student Joe Wolfe finished thirty-first overall in the Men’s 8k with a time of 25:53.20 and received All-Region honors. Freshman Michael Brunet, who was named Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year, finished thirty-eighth overall with a time of 25:05.20.

Women’s Cross Country also competed in the DIII South Region Championships last Saturday. The Cardinals placed fourth overall, led by the Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year, freshman Olivia Sobkowicz, who finished fourth overall with a personal best 6k time of 21:56.2 and cemented herself as the program’s second best 6k runner. Junior Laurel McMahon also recorded a new personal best with a 6k time of 22:15.4, cementing herself as the program’s third best 6k runner. Both Sobkowicz and McMahon received All-Region honors and will compete in the NCAA DIII Cross Country National Championships this Saturday, November 22. This marks the first season in which Catholic has multiple athletes competing in the National Championships.

Men’s Swimming and Diving went on the road to face off against Elizabethtown. Junior John Holler picked up first-place finishes in the 200 Individual Medley and in the 100 Freestyle, and junior Teddy Tsamukis finished first in the 50 Freestyle and in the 200 Backstroke. Freshman Hank McGuire added a big win in the 500 Freestyle, and the Cardinals picked up wins in the 200 Medley Relay and in the 200 Free Relay. Catholic won the meet 179-78, improving their all-time record against Elizabethtown to 6-0 and their record on the season to 3-1. They will participate in the Yellow Jacket Invite this weekend from Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also faced off against Elizabethtown. Junior Annie Zeigler picked up a win in the 400 Individual Medley, sophomore Molly Foltz won the 1000 Freestyle, and junior Delainey Brandt took first in the 200 Individual Medley. The Cardinals claimed relay wins in the 200 Medley Relay and in the 200 Free Relay and won the meet 188-67, extending their record on the season to 3-1. They will participate in the Yellow Jacket Invite this weekend from Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23.

Men’s Soccer faced off defending national champions Amherst in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament last Saturday. After weathering the literal storm in a game that was delayed due to lightning multiple times, the teams found themselves level at the end of regulation time. In the final minutes of the first period of sudden death overtime, freshman wingback Christian Backich was brought down in the penalty area, and the Cardinals were awarded with a kick from the spot. Senior Holden Woodings, the Landmark Conference Offensive Player of the Year, converted the penalty to give Catholic the lead and to knock out Amherst. On Sunday, the Cardinals faced off against Cortland in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore Graham Leary delivered a cross that found the head of his fellow centerback, junior Corey Magro, and the Cardinals took the lead early in the second half. Cortland quickly found an equalizer, and the Red Dragons broke the deadlock in the final minutes of the game, ending the Cardinals tournament run. Catholic finished the season with a 14-1-6 overall record and their first NCAA Tournament win since 2022.

Men’s Basketball hosted Christopher Newport last Saturday in their home opener. The Cardinals came away with an 84-74 win over the Captains. Senior guard CJ Ruoff led the team with 20 points, while senior forward Charley Hepting (16), sophomore guard Peter Gellene (11), and senior guard/forward Brian Herbet (11) all recorded double-digit points.. On Wednesday night, Catholic faced off against Goucher for their first Landmark Conference game of the season. The Cardinals came back from being down seven points to win the game 62-56. Ruoff again led the team with 17 points, while Herbert (14), senior guard/forward Jamie Ntiamoah (13), and junior guard Googie Seidman (10) all recorded double-digit points. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, November 22, on the road against Lycoming.

Women’s Basketball played in the Bridgewater Invitational last weekend. On Saturday, they faced off against Johns Hopkins, ultimately falling 73-49. Sophomore guard Carly Catania led the team with 13 points, shooting 100% from beyond the three-point arc. On Sunday, Catholic matched up against Bridgewater, winning their first game of the season 68-48. Sophomore guard/forward Laruen Kraft led the team with 14 points, with sophomore guard Allie Falesto followed with 11 points. Catania recorded 11 rebounds, while Falesto picked up 9. On Wednesday night, Catholic opened Landmark Conference play with their home opener against Goucher, which ended with a 72-50 win for the Cardinals. Senior guard Amelia Kennedy led the team with 17 points, while Catania and sophomore guard McKenna Karlson each scored 13. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, November 22, on the road against Lycoming.

Football had six players named to All-Landmark teams. Junior running back Daequan Harvin and senior offensive lineman Ben Ciesielski were named to the All-Landmark Conference Second Team, as were junior linebacker Evan Chromy and senior defensive end Lawson Haylock. Junior defensive end Matt Ragusa and senior wide receiver and kick returner Andrew Tabor were honorable mention selections.



