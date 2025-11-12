Breaking: SGA Vice President Weatherwax Resigns; Moscowski Assumes VP Office

Photo by Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Catholic University Student Body Vice President Catherine Weatherwax has resigned, citing personal reasons, leaving the office to Senator Matthew Moscowski (Busch School).

In an email to members of the SGA Senate Tuesday night, which the vice president serves as president of, Weatherwax said, “Thank you so much for all you have done to support myself and Executive XI thus far. Unfortunately, due to diﬃcult personal circumstances, I am hereby resigning the oﬃce of Vice President of the Student Government Association. Please feel free to reach out to myself or the other executive members with any questions or concerns; I ask for your patience, prayers, and grace during this diﬃcult period. I apologize for any and all confusion caused by this situation.”

Weatherwax also said in the email that Senator Matthew Moscowski, currently serving as President Pro Tempore of the chamber, will succeed her as SGA Vice President, which is in line with the SGA Constitution.

In a following email to senators Tuesday night, Moscowski said, “Good evening. I hope this email finds you all well. First of all, thank you to former Vice President Weatherwax for all her hard work and dedication these past months. I was not expecting to fill this position at this time, but I am ready to take on the role so as to serve the students’ best interest…Feel free to reach out at any time. I look forward to working with all of you in the immediate future, albeit under a different format.”

Student Body President Michael Kish said in a statement, “Catherine Weatherwax is a woman of the utmost humility, integrity and compassion she will be dearly missed and her contributions to the school will have an impact on the school for generations to come.”

Now that Moscowski is Vice President, another Senate election for president pro tempore will need to take place.

The next Senate meeting is next Monday, Nov. 17.