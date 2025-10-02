Tom Holland Gives Health Update Following Massive Head Injury

Image Courtesy of Marca

By Luis Zonenberg

This past year has been quite the ride for Marvel, as they’ve already released eight projects with one more still on the way. In between releases, the company has begun marketing their latest movies currently in production: Avengers: Doomsday and the long awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Considering how rocky the Multiverse saga has been for Marvel these last few years, it’s safe to say that there is pressure on them to close this saga out on a high note.

There is certainly a lot of pressure on Tom Holland for the newest Spider-Man film, especially coming almost five years after the colossal success of No Way Home. In fact, Holland recently admitted that he had been scouring the internet to see exactly what the fans want from his fourth film.

“I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that’s been the driving force in these pitch meetings,”Holland clarified. “I think the producers, at times, were like absolutely sick of me, but I think it’s really important, because we make these movies for [the fans].”

Amidst all this enormous pressure, it seems the actor can’t catch a break: not too long after that interview, he suffered an intense injury from a stunt gone wrong on set. Deadline reported that Holland had received a concussion, with some sources going so far as to say the actor cracked his head from the fall. Needless to say, the star was quickly rushed to a hospital with production stalled for a week to allow time for him to recover.

Fox 4 also reported that Holland was not the only one who suffered an injury on set. It seems a stuntwoman was also taken to the hospital, though it is unclear whether or not this injury was a result of the same stunt that caused Holland’s injury as well. On September 27, 2025, Holland took to Instagram to confirm that he is on the mend, slowly getting better. This came right after the gala event for the Brother’s Trust, which he attended with his fiancée, Zendaya.

“What a night! Another huge success,” Holland wrote in the captions. “The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night. Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier.”

It’s unclear what the current status is of the other stunt performer, though we wish her a speedy recovery nonetheless. Filming is also expected to resume by the end of the week and should not cause a delay for its intended release date on July 31, 2026. Holland himself said he’s “over the moon and excited” to film on location once more, especially considering the fact that No Way Home was filmed entirely on sound stages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said. “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters July 31, 2026.