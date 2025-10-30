The Popes’ Comments on the Israel-Hamas War

Image courtesy of NPR.

By Kelly Thomason

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has persisted since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian leadership group, Hamas, launched an attack on Gaza, in which roughly 1,200 people were killed and 251 people were taken hostage. This massacre sparked a violent war between Israel and Palestine that is still going on today, two years later. During this period, both Pope Francis and his successor, Pope Leo XIV, have made public statements regarding the conflict.

Pope Francis first addressed the October 7, 2023 massacre the following day in the Angelus prayer, which is broadcast worldwide every Sunday. He prayed for an immediate ceasefire and described the unfolding events as “terrorism and war.” Pope Francis continued to address the war through the weekly Angelus prayer as well as his weekly address to the general public. He consistently stated his support for a ceasefire, the protection for the citizens of Gaza and surrounding areas (including Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Jordan), and the supply and acceptance of humanitarian aid to affected populations. He also encouraged the global Catholic community to pray and observe days of fasting in solidarity with those suffering from the violence. On December 24, 2023, Pope Francis urged Christians to celebrate the Christmas season simply and to remember those enduring hardship in the Middle East.

His language, particularly his use of terms such as “terrorism” and “genocide,” sparked diplomatic debate and controversy regarding the Vatican’s position on the conflict. Adding to the controversy surrounding Pope Francis, in an interview on September 13, 2024, he commended King Abdullah II of Jordan for his ongoing efforts to promote peace and support the Palestinian people. Pope Francis also boldly opened the Holy Door of Jubilee 2025 (December 25, 2024) with a call for peace in many countries, emphasizing Israel and Palestine. Pope Francis’ last statement on the war was made in the Angelus prayer on February 23, 2025, shortly before his passing.

Pope Leo XIV was elected into office on May 8, 2025. In his first Angelus prayer on May 11, he reaffirmed the Church’s call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and increased humanitarian assistance for all those affected. He continued to publicly pray for the people in the Middle East and touched on the topic in his weekly addresses to the general public, generally taking on a more measured tone than Pope Francis did.

On September 4, 2025, Pope Leo XIV and the president of Israel held a closed-door meeting. The true initiation of this meeting is unknown. During the meeting, they reportedly discussed the Israel-Hamas war, the two-state solution, and the continuation of the presence of Christian communities in the Middle East. The most recent major statement that Pope Leo XIV has made regarding the war was on the second anniversary of the Hamas massacre, on October 7, 2025. Pope Leo called for reflection on “how much hatred exists in the world.” That same day, the Holy See (the governing body of the Catholic Church) announced that Pope Leo XIV will be making a trip to Turkey and Lebanon from November 27 to December 2, 2025 to show solidarity with those affected by conflict.

Pope Leo XIV has also invited members of the Church to pray for all individuals suffering due to the violence. This call extends to us as students of a papal university (a university established by papal authority), reminding the Catholic community worldwide to dedicate their prayers and efforts toward peace and compassion for those impacted by the ongoing war.