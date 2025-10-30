The Heist of the Year

By Olivia Sobkowicz

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, the Louvre Museum, located in Paris, France, opened at 9:00 a.m. Within thirty eight minutes of being open, one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory took place when 88 million euros worth of crown jewels were stolen from the Apollo Gallery.

This world-famous museum is one of the most visited in the world. Nearly 30,000 people visit daily, and about nine million visitors go each year. The Louvre has been around for centuries, as it was first built as a fortress in the late twelfth century, before being converted to a royal palace, and finally opening as a public museum in 1793.

The robbery was quick and simple. Within eight minutes, $102 million worth of crown jewels were taken from their home in The Louvre. At 9:00 a.m., The Louvre opened to the public. At 9:30 a.m., a basket lift was driven up to the side of the museum. The truck had been stolen nine days earlier from a company located in Louvres, Paris. The thieves, dressed as renovation workers, parked next to the museum and put out traffic cones to simulate a maintenance operation. Using the ladder that was attached to the truck, the robbers climbed up to a balcony and gained entry through a window. As they entered the Apollo Gallery, an alarm was triggered, alerting the Louvre security team. A minute later, the thieves used disc cutters to neatly cut through the glass of two display cases and steal the jewels. The thieves escaped through the same window at 9:38 a.m. They met up with two other men who were dressed as construction workers and escaped on motorbikes. Visitors were immediately asked to leave the premises as the police appeared on the scene to begin their investigation.

Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the thieves attempted to steal nine objects of historical value but lost a crown during the escape. Among the stolen objects areis a matching necklace and earring set from the 19th century, the Empress Marie-Louise’s matching emerald necklace and earrings, two brooches, Empress Eugénie’s diadem, and another diadem covered in sapphires. The thieves attempted to get away with the imperial crown of Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie, which contains more than 1,300 diamonds. However, the crown did not leave the premises and was instead found broken by the police. Despite the ongoing investigation and manhunt, the museum reopened to the public on October 22nd.

Following the robbery, an intense examination of the museum occurred. During their escape, one of the thieves attempted to set the stolen truck on fire. Fortunately, a police officer was able to stop them. However, the four robbers were still able to escape. Despite the briefness of their crime, the perpetrators left evidence at the scene of the crime, including a blanket, two angle grinders, a walkie-talkie, gasoline, a blowtorch, the stolen truck lift, a glove, and a helmet. Investigators released information saying that DNA was found on the glove and helmet, which would link suspects to the crime. After a week of a nationwide manhunt, two men were arrested as suspects.

On Saturday, October 25th, one man was taken into custody as he prepared to leave the country from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, while another was identified through the DNA traces as he traveled to Mali in West Africa. No names were shared, and the search for the other two robbers continues, but these suspects can be held for up to 96 hours according to Parisian laws. Investigators are still trying to determine if there was a source inside the Louvre during the time of the heist. No information has been released on whether or not the jewels have been recovered.

The President and Director of the Louvre, Laurence des Cars, stated that the “only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in and exit.” She is also quoted as saying that this was a “terrible failure” for the museum and that the aging infrastructure of the building has hindered the installation of modern security. Even with the modern security that has been installed in The Louvre, many of the pieces on display are not protected enough. However, the historical building itself is not the only problem that critics are citing as a cause of the break-in.

For months, staff have been complaining about underfunding, crowding, and thinning staff. In June, the museum delayed opening due to a staff walkout over the issues presented. Workers are saying that having too few eyes in too many rooms with such precious objects is putting a strain on security. Others are stating that the stolen truck that the thieves used for their entrance and exit should never have been allowed as close to the museum as it was without proper clearance.

While two suspects are currently in custody, no information about whether or not the jewels have been retrieved has been released to the public. For this reason, many jewel experts are concerned that these irreplaceable items from French royal history will never be seen again. Investigators are worried that the thieves will dismantle the jewelry and sell off the individual diamonds and other precious stones.