The Final Sentence for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Image courtesy of Getty Images.

By Catalina Casarella

On October 3rd, 2025, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of transportation for prostitution. However, Combs, who was charged with many other counts of prostitution, abuse, and more, was acquitted on the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. If found guilty, these charges could have landed him a lifetime sentence.

The trial began when a lawsuit was filed against him by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2023 and has been in court since May for eight weeks of trial and ended with a split verdict last week. Since the initial lawsuit, another previous ex-girlfriend going by the pseudonym of “Jane” also came out with accusations against Combs.

During the trial, the prosecution brought forward 34 separate witnesses, many of whom were previous employees of Combs’ who detailed their abuse at his hands or as witnesses to the abuse of Ventura and “Jane.”

The defense, in a bold move, did not bring forward any of their own witnesses. In fact, the defense’s actual argument only lasted 30 minutes. They instead spent their time in court performing extensive cross-examinations in attempts to undermine the prosecution’s witnesses.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the defense’s request for Combs to be released on a $1 million bail as he awaits his sentencing, as well as requests on Combs’ part to include previous time served awaiting trial to contribute to the 50 months to which he has been sentenced. The judge felt this would negate the weight of his sentence which needed to be taken seriously due to the severity of Combs’ actions.

Combs wrote a letter to the judge the night before his sentencing begging for leniency on the grounds that – although throughout the case he had pleaded not guilty to all charges – he recognized his wrongs and felt remorse for them. Furthermore, Combs’ appeal cited his seven children, six of whom spoke in his defense for his sentencing. On the other hand, Ms. Ventura wrote an opposing letter to the judge in which she appealed that his sentence be extended, because she and other victims fear Combs’ retribution upon his release.

Combs’ trial is considered a landmark case, despite the fact that he was only found guilty of two out of the five accusations against him; such a powerful man being sentenced and having to actually serve the entirety in itself is a landscape-changing decision. Considering the powerful influence Combs has had in the music industry, which the defense did call upon in their plea to lighten his sentence as evidence of his contributions to society, the fact that such a powerful music mogul would be found guilty of sexual abuse at all is an impressive cultural feat. Combs’ lawyers did accuse the victims of simply cashing in on the #metoo movement, and the fact that this case went to trial and Combs was sentenced most certainly owes some debt to the movement’s impetus.